3 ways Triple H took a shot at The Rock on SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Triple H made his return to the blue brand during the opening segment along with Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce. The King of Kings upon his arrival cleared many confusions regarding the WrestleMania XL card and also announced a gigantic qualifying match to determine Seth Rollin's opponent for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, amid his promo, the Chief Content Officer also took multiple shots at the Rock regarding his actions in the company since his comeback, especially about yesterday's press conference event. Not only this, Triple H also took a massive jab at The Rock's position on the Board of Directors under TKO Group Holdings.

With that said, let's discuss the three ways through which The Game took his shots at The Great One during this edition of the blue brand.

#3. Triple H took shots at Rock stating that he tried to establish his authority

Expand Tweet

In the opening segment, The King of Kings stated how the crowd is heating up right now which gave him the vibes for The Road to WrestleMania. However, later on, The Game revealed that he believed that there was some sort of confusion going on in the air as certain people try to insert their authority when they don't really have any.

This was nothing but a clear shot at The People's Champion. For those who might not know, The Rock confronted the CCO backstage just after the press conference where he instructed The Game to 'fix' things.

#2. The Game aims at The Rock's position as Board of Director member

Expand Tweet

Further, in the same segment, Triple H also took a jab at The Rock's current position in the company as a member of the Board of Directors under TKO Group Holdings. The Cerebral Assassin admitted that he doesn't care about where anybody sat.

This was a clear reference to the Hollywood star as upon his return on WWE RAW: Day 1, The Rock concluded the segment that he would sit at The Head of the Table. Later, TKO and WWE announced the WWE legend as a member of the Board of Directors.

Further, Triple H also made it clear that the decision will only come from his side and no one else had the authority to make those decisions.

#1. Triple H used The Rock's popular catchphrase

Expand Tweet

Triple H also took a direct shot at The People's Champion when he used Rock's popular catchphrase. This was done just after The Game once again officially announced the main event for WrestleMania XL this year where Roman Reigns will square off against Cody Rhodes in the title bout.

He added that how this decision will disappoint some of the people at the backstage. Just after this, The King of Kings fired up stating that It doesn’t matter if someone didn’t like that decision.

For those unaware, the reference to 'it doesn't matter' is one of the most popular & iconic catchphrases used by the Hollywood star on multiple instances in the Stamford-based promotion.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE