3 Ways Uncle Howdy and Wyatt Sicks can be introduced on SmackDown

Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks have recently been moved to WWE SmackDown. Karrion Kross confirmed this on a previous episode of RAW on Netflix, where he announced that the horror faction has now shifted to the blue brand. However, the official introduction of The Wyatt Sicks on the blue brand is yet to take place.

In this article, we will explore three potential ways Uncle Howdy and his entire faction can make their debut on SmackDown.

#3. Uncle Howdy & The Wyatt Sicks could target the new Bloodline

Since news surfaced that Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks will now be part of the blue brand, fans have been speculating about a potential feud between the horror faction and the new Bloodline.

During last week’s show, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga established their dominance by destroying Jimmy Uso. However, soon after making an appearance, Solo Sikoa decided to walk out. With the new Bloodline seemingly without a strong leader, The Wyatt Sicks could capitalize on the opportunity by launching an attack and targeting Bloodline 2.0 on SmackDown.

This introduction could serve as a compelling way to bring the faction back to television and immediately place it in a major storyline.

#2. Uncle Howdy might target Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion and is set to defend his title against Kevin Owens in a ladder match at Royal Rumble 2025. If The American Nightmare successfully retains his World Title, it’s possible that Uncle Howdy could emerge as his next challenger.

Since the reintroduction of the masked man, he has yet to engage in a significant single rivalry. With The Wyatt Sicks now moving to SmackDown, Triple H has an excellent opportunity to book the horror faction leader in a compelling singles feud. This could unfold with Howdy launching a brutal attack on Cody Rhodes alongside his faction, eventually challenging him for a World Title match following the Royal Rumble.

If not Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, the current United States Champion, could also be a potential target for Uncle Howdy and his group.

#1. Wyatt Sicks might target the WWE Tag Team Champions

DIY has turned heel and became the WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown. Initially, Johnny Gargano portrayed a babyface character but was later revealed as the mastermind behind their shocking victory over The Motor City Machine Guns.

With this heel turn, it’s possible that the horror faction could be introduced by targeting the WWE Tag Team Champions, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The motivation for this feud could stem from DIY’s betrayal of other tag teams who once trusted and respected them.

Additionally, their use of underhanded tactics to secure a Tag Team Title shot and ultimately win the championship could give Howdy a compelling reason to punish them on the blue brand.

