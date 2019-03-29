3 ways WrestleMania 35 could conclude

What could go down?

For the first time in WWE history, we will see a women's match main event WrestleMania. If someone told you this was possible a decade ago, you would have probably laughed in disbelief, as women's wrestling was severely mistreated by WWE's booking team.

It is amazing how far we have come, as Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair are not getting this opportunity due to WWE wanting to push some agenda, but it is due to the company crafting a narrative worthy of main eventing the biggest show in wrestling.

While the story-line has gotten over-complicated over the weeks, it seems like the actual match on the show will make headlines, as these are three very talented superstars that will surely produce a memorable main event.

Rumours have indicated that Becky Lynch will be the superstar to walk out of Wrestlemania as the new Women's Champion, but other rumours have speculated that WWE wants to book a unique finish to the match. So let us go through the other interesting ways in which Wrestlemania could conclude.

#1 When in need

Could this even happen?

Ronda Rousey may not have been in WWE for more than a year, but no one expected Rousey to reach the level of success that she has achieved in such a short amount of time. While many complain that the only reason Ronda is at the peak of the wrestling industry is due to WWE spoon-feeding her to the main event, the actual truth is that Ronda was brought in for one reason only and that was to bring women's wrestling to the main event status.

You could say that gold was achieved, as Rousey is main-eventing Wrestlemania, but rumours have indicated that Rousey could be walking out of the Showcase of the Immortals without her woman's title. Speculation has been inaccurate before, as it wouldn't be a surprise if WWE ends up throwing a curve ball at us, and if they do, what are some of the ways Rousey could end up retaining the title?

Could Rousey win it cleanly, could she benefit from Becky Lynch and Charlotte doing the dirty work or could she get help from an unlikely source? A few weeks ago on Raw, we saw Ronda being tackled by a whole host of security guards after she destroyed multiple referees, and the person that came to Ronda's aid that day was none other than her husband, Travis Browne.

Could we see a similar picture at Wrestlemania? As the sight of Rousey retaining the title via her husband's help would cause an uproar in the WWE Universe, it would generate enough media attention to last months.

