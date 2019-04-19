3 Ways WWE can book Cedric Alexander on RAW

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 582 // 19 Apr 2019, 00:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cedric Alexander is coming to RAW

Cedric Alexander earned a promotion on-screen when he received a call-up to Monday Night RAW in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up. The Lumbar Legacy had impressed everyone with his in-ring performances on 205 Live. He even had a run with the Cruiserweight Championship, which he had won at WrestleMania 34.

Queen City's favorite son reigned supreme on the purple brand until WWE's first ever pay-per-view down under, WWE Super Show Down. Australia's own Buddy Murphy dethroned Alexander as the champion of the cruiserweights in October.

At this year's WrestleMania, Murphy lost the title to Tony Nese, while Alexander too had lost to Tony Nese in the finals of the #1 contender's tournament. Both Murphy and Cedric have moved up to the main roster now.

In this article, we will have a look at the 3 possible storylines the WWE Creative can use to introduce Alexander on RAW .

#3 Feud with a heel Bobby Roode

Bobby Roode will return to singles division after his tag team partner Chad Gable moved to SmackDown Live

The team of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable had shown glimpses of turning heel when they expressed their desire of winning matches by any means. But, to the team's disappointment, WWE split them apart in the Superstar Shake-up. While Bobby Roode has continued to be a part of Monday Night RAW, Chad Gable will now perform on Tuesday nights.

This means that both the superstars will return to the singles division. The fans had been demanding the Creative team to book Bobby Roode as a heel, just like his character in NXT.

So, with a babyface like Cedric Alexander debuting on RAW, it would make sense if the Glorious One attacks him to kick-off their rivalry on Monday nights. The two can have a long but interesting feud which would help both the superstars in terms of character development.

1 / 3 NEXT