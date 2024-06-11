3 Ways WWE can contain IYO SKY’s outburst following RAW

IYO SKY took on Lyra Valkyria on the June 10, 2024 episode of Monday Night RAW. The latter eventually stood tall and claimed victory after Dakota Kai's interference.

After the match, the former women's champion had another outburst and attacked Lyra Valkyria, with the rest of Damage CTRL trying to contain her. This was not the first outburst IYO SKY had following her loss to Bayley at WrestleMania 40 and her failure to win the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

That said, let's look at three ways the WWE can contain the former champion and prevent her from causing more damage.

#3. A Last Woman Standing Match against Lyra Valkyria

If IYO SKY is upset because Lyra Valkyria cost her the chance to go in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, WWE should end the feud between them.

Thus, a good way would be to schedule a Last Woman Standing Match between Sky and Valkyria for the next Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle.

That way, IYO SKY and Lyra Valkyria could express their frustrations and move on to their next challenge, the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

#2. Putting IYO SKY back in the title picture

It is a no-brainer that IYO needs a new storyline to work on. Currently, she has no clear direction, but WWE can change that.

One way to do so would be to put her back in the title picture. She could step up and challenge the reigning Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan, or team up with either Kairi Sane or Dakota Kai to have a shot at the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

That way, IYO SKY would most likely shift her focus to becoming a champion again.

#1. Turning on Damage CTRL partners

Damage CTRL has been going through a turbulent period, which started at WrestleMania 40 when IYO SKY lost to Bayley and continued at Backlash when Kairi Sane and Asuka lost the Women's Tag Team Titles to Belair and Cargill.

Since then, Damage CTRL has yet to dominate the women's division like it did before. With Asuka out, it would make sense for WWE to split the faction and have each woman make a push in a singles run.

In such a scenario, IYO could turn on Dakota Kai, holding her responsible for Damage CTRL's downfall. It would be a good way for the company to push both female stars in singles competition.

It would also help Asuka, who is currently out injured, reunite with Kairi Sane once she is back and return to the Women's Tag Team Title picture.

Following what happened on RAW on Monday, WWE should decide on the future of Damage CTRL and how to proceed with IYO, with Clash at the Castle just days away.

