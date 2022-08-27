July 22, 2022, will forever be remembered as the day Vince McMahon resigned as WWE Chairman. Regardless of how we feel personally about McMahon, there's no denying the impact he's made on pro wrestling over the years.

The guy got his backside kicked in a ratings war for 83 weeks and still managed to come out on top. He changed what we know as pro wrestling and became a billionaire off sports entertainment.

All in all, Vince did a lot of things.

But in his prime, he managed to keep millions of WWE fans invested in wrestling. Alas, as seasons change, so do positions in WWE. Here are 3 ways WWE has changed since Vince McMahon's retirement.

#3 The state of the women's tag team division is improving

While you may not consider it to be circa 2019 worthy just yet, Rome wasn't built in a day and neither will the rebirth of the women's tag division. Luckily, the future is looking bright.

The new trio of Iyo Sky, Bayley, & Dakota Kai seem to be off to a good start. Although the pairing of Asuka and Alexa Bliss might seem random, their alliance stems from the fact that they share a common enemy in Sky, Kai, and Bayley. This is enough to pair them up with no explicable explanation.

Plus, we got to see the main roster debut of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Notwithstanding that Gigi is currently on the injury list, the two (or three, if you count Mandy Rose) are sure to play a prominent part in the women's division on the main roster in the future.

#2 A more diverse form of WWE

There's no question that the E in the company's iconic acronym will always represent entertainment. As such, the company is always going to showcase some form of it, no matter who's in charge.

Since Vince left, we've still enjoyed some outlandishly entertaining moments. Brock Lesnar's tractor gate and Dexter Lumis just being... Dexter Lumis are a couple that comes to mind.

What's new is that some of WWE's talents like Ricochet and Ciampa have been used in far better ways recently. For one, Ciampa went from randomly jumping unsuspecting wrestlers on The Miz's behalf to having respectable bouts with the likes of Bobby Lashley.

Moreover, Karrion Kross no longer looks like a wannabe imitation of Russell Crowe in Gladiator. His previous main roster shtick has been ditched for a tweaked version of his NXT gimmick alongside Scarlett Bordeaux.

#1 The heel/face change aspect

Becky Lynch was great at playing a deranged borderline psycho obsessed with reclaiming championship gold. Fans still loved her, as evidenced by the number of cheers she's received during her most recent heel turn. Suffice to say, The Man is once again The Man.

A couple of years ago, it wouldn't be uncommon for a heel to stay one, regardless of how beloved they were. The same can be said about force-fed babyfaces. Just look at how long it took Roman Reigns to become The Tribal Chief.

Then there's the case of Ronda Rousey. Fans have been itching for her to turn heel ever since she returned. At this year's SummerSlam, they pretty much got it.

