3 ways WWE could create new fans with SmackDown Live debut on FOX

SmackDown moves to Fox on October 4

SmackDown Live is set to debut on FOX on October 4, and FOX is airing pre-show specials to hype the product and introduce the audience to the brand.

Both WWE and FOX are investing a lot into promoting this debut show. with Fox running several advertising campaigns and will have an introductory show the week before the actual debut.

They want to introduce as many people as possible to the product. The show on September 27 is said to acclimate the casual viewer with the WWE and the nature of professional wrestling. It is designed to generate buzz for the new show.

There has been a lot of speculation as to how WWE will kick the new era off. Will they bring back old stars? Will they lean towards featuring current and future talents on this show? The goal is to capture and retain as much of the audience as possible to keep them watching in subsequent weeks.

Here are three potential ways WWE could kick things off with a bang on FOX.

#3 John Cena wrestles a match

John Cena

John Cena is set to host the preview show with The Miz, prior to the premiere of SmackDown Live on October 4. Don't be surprised if WWE decides to utilize one of its most recognizable stars in the squared-circle and put Cena in the ring.

A fun angle would be to have The Fiend make an appearance and put John Cena down with the mandible claw. It would be consistent with The Fiend’s attacks on legends and allow the company to showcase one of the biggest stars in WWE history and at the same time, put over their hot new act.

Whether The Fiend attacks Cena or not, having him make an appearance would make a big impression on the FOX audience. WWE will want to send fans home happy with this show, so we could see Cena verbally abuse a mid-card heel, then take him out, much to the delight of the crowd.

Either way, Cena on SmackDown Live makes too much sense, especially considering that he is already going to be there.

