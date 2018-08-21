3 ways WWE could have made the Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar match at SummerSlam better

Nitish Bhan

We have a new champion!

The Biggest Party of the Summer is over, and although the WWE tried to make it a great show, some of the ideas and results were not really special or satisfying. A lot of expectations were built around a show that was expected to be one of the best ever, but it just did not seem to have the vibe some other brands showcase in their top pay-per-view events.

There were some good moments in the show, although the WWE Universal Championship match really failed to live up to expectations. It seemed to be like a remake of Goldberg vs Lesnar, with Braun Strowman watching and ready to be beaten up. It wasn't what the fans wanted.

It further became complete misery for some fans as Roman Reigns finally managed to beat Lesnar, despite persistent signs from the WWE Universe that they were not ready to accept him as champion.

Although the boos were fewer than usual at the time of his win, because Lesnar has been frustrating in recent times. Here are 3 ways WWE could have made the match a better spectacle.

#1 Get Strowman involved, make it a Triple Threat match

Braun Strowman

Just as the match was about to start, Strowman's music was played, and the arena was filled with cheers. The fans hoped that finally Vince and co had realized that it was time to push The Monster Among Men by giving him his first title run.

Once he entered the ring, there were expectations that the main-event would become a Triple Threat match, and he would be the one who beat Brock.

However, all those hopes and expectations were shattered, and they made him stand there like a dummy watching as the main-event went on. Eventually he failed to cash in, and Roman Reigns became champion again!

