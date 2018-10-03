Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 ways WWE could make Bayley relevant again

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Feature
6   //    03 Oct 2018, 12:42 IST

Hug to greatness
Hug to greatness

Bayley is one of the most decorated superstars on the Raw roster. She had a great 30-minute Iron-Man match with Sasha at NXT Takeover: Respect and that got the world talking about the hugger.

The hugger came to the main roster as part of the main roster call-up, but she hasn't got some good storylines. She became the Women's Champion in controversial fashion and has been off the championship storyline ever since.

She was a part of a lame Boss-Hugger feud which sounded like a good storyline at first and then turned into obscurity. Fans loved her work in NXT and main roster, but despite all the hype and babyface character she hasn't become worthy of a good storyline or championship, and that is the most shocking thing.

With WWE Evolution happening this month and great shows taking place in months to come, here are 3 ways in which Bayley could be made relevant again:

#3 Bayley Attacks Sasha

WWE Universe reaction at this attack on Sasha Banks speaks volumes about what should be done next with Bayley. She is good as a hugger and would be loved as a babyface anytime in her career, but for now, let's make her heel.

This would be a great idea considering the fact that there must be some good storylines around Sasha Banks and Bayley, and this one involving these two great superstars would mean money for the company and great entertainment for the fans.

WWE is pushing Women's division, and if they push the two most amazing performers that put on an iron-man match at NXT Takeover: Respect, the results would benefit both superstars.

HHH & Stephanie are the core think tank behind the women's revolution, and Hunter proposed the Iron-Man Match between these two friends. We may see something great out of 'The Beautiful Mind' of 'The Game.'

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Sasha Banks Bayley
Amit Shukla
ANALYST
A die heart WWE and Wrestling Manic
3 ways to make Asuka relevant again
RELATED STORY
3 ways Boss and Hugger Group should break
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The future is looking gloomy for Sasha Banks and...
RELATED STORY
3 Shocking Ways Dean Ambrose Could Destroy The Shield...
RELATED STORY
5 Ways WWE can make Super Show-Down The best show of the...
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE could make gimmick pay-per-views interesting...
RELATED STORY
5 things that Bayley needs to change in WWE
RELATED STORY
3 wrong bookings of WWE this week on Monday Night Raw (24...
RELATED STORY
Why Bayley & Sasha Banks should belong on two separate...
RELATED STORY
5 Best potential WWE women's tag teams
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us