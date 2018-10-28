3 ways WWE could make the Raw Women's Championship match better at Evolution

WWE announced on the 23 July 2018 episode of Raw via Stephanie McMahon that they will hold a women's only pay-per-view, WWE Evolution on 28 October 2018 from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, East Garden City, New York, United States.

The announcement got a lot of praise from the WWE Universe, and superstars of 'then, now, and forever' called it the start of something new and amazing. Female superstars were overwhelmed with joy at this announcement, and put their characters aside to showcase their happiness about this momentous announcement.

This started speculations of what matches would happen at this first ever show, and while some sounded relevant, the others were all hype and no substance. The speculations also marked the return of The Bella Twins, as there was news that Nikki Bella will face Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at the first ever women's only pay-per-view.

In an attempt to add fuel to the match at WWE Evolution, Nikki Bella along with her twin sister Brie Bella turned on the 'Baddest Woman On The Planet' two weeks ago, and what transpired has been a great performance from the women's division.

Ronda Rousey cut arguably the most amazing promo in the history of women's wrestling, and that got the fans talking about the match. The promo was so good that fans were left in shock about the way the current women's champion made fun of The Fearless One.

The following week it was a simple promo, but if the WWE wants to make this storyline interesting, these are ways to make this feud and storyline better.

#3 John Laurinaitis saves his step daughters

John Laurinaitis married The Bella Twins' mother in a private ceremony in 2016. The current Raw Women's Champion has already stated that 'Do Nothing Bellas' have a lot of assistance from people in the WWE, and when she said that, she indirectly mentioned their step-dad who is also a part of the WWE.

He has been involved in many matches and storylines, including 'People Power' on Raw. With his addition to this storyline, it would be a great feud, and the company can carry it on by adding Paul Heyman in the mix later on.

