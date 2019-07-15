3 ways WWE could surprise us on RAW ( 15 July 2019)

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.82K // 15 Jul 2019, 18:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What could happen on RAW?

Extreme Rules was a spectacular pay-per-view with some impressive matches. A total of ten matches were set to take place but two more matches were added to the show. Some titles changed hands at Philadelphia.

All the titles of the Red Brand were on the line at Extreme Rules. The US Title changed hands after Ricochet lost to AJ Styles. Brock Lesnar shocked everyone by showing up at the Wells Fargo Center. The Beast Incarnate cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase and became the new Universal Champion. The RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch retained the belt as her team won the Mixed Tag Team Match.

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley gave another stellar performance, while the Revival retained the RAW Tag Team Titles. The team of The Undertaker and Roman Reigns beat the team of Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

The next RAW will be held at Tampa, Florida. Here we discuss three ways WWE could surprise us on RAW this week.

#3 Bray Wyatt could make his long-awaited appearance outside the Firefly House

The new Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has been the focal point of RAW in the past few weeks. The former WWE Champion has changed his gimmick which is contrasting to his old one. While the new Bray Wyatt has a good side, he also has an evil persona. The fans are eagerly waiting to see the new Bray Wyatt in the squared circle and he is likely to have a match at SummerSlam.

Wyatt's Firefly House segments have been exceptional. After nine episodes of Firefly House, it probably ended. Though Firefly House segments were missing from RAW in the last couple of weeks, the Firefly House characters were present. Abby the Witch was stalking The Miz on RAW, while Mercy the Buzzard was also seen with the A-Lister. Judging by the scenario, The Miz could be the first victim of the new Bray Wyatt. Therefore, Bray Wyatt could attack Miz on RAW this week.

1 / 3 NEXT