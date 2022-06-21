3 ways WWE could improve its current storylines

WWE has had a tumultuous time since WrestleMania 38. Traditionally, the post-WrestleMania season is less exciting due to the company building new feuds and concluding unresolved ones from the biggest event of the year. This year, key absences due to injury and leave have compounded its troubles.

It is hardly a crisis, but the current product can be improved. With two of the biggest premium live events on the calendar - Money In The Bank and SummerSlam - coming up, the creative team needs to turn up the excitement.

Here are three ways the promotion can improve current storylines to achieve this.

#3 WWE needs to shake up the rosters of each show

Many superstars need a change of brand

One of the greatest things about the brand split is that it creates two separate rosters with different dynamics and relationships. Another advantage is that these ecosystems can be shaken up annually (or sooner) with a draft.

In a period of building new storylines that will culminate in next year's Showcase Of Immortals, injecting new blood is the best start. NXT callups such as Gunther and Ciampa have already set this in motion. Additionally, stars such as Apollo Crews, Lacey Evans, and Grayson Waller have crossed between shows via Wildcard rules and Brand-to-Brand Invitationals.

However, a wholesale superstar draft will reset both rosters and create opportunities for a wave of fresh and exciting storylines.

#2 WWE needs to separate the unified championships

The Bloodline holds all the gold

With The Bloodline holding all the gold, the balance of both rosters seems to be shaken. RAW is brimming with main-event superstars and tag teams ready to win back their brand's titles. On the flip side, SmackDown's focus on the faction's dominance has led to a dearth of creating new challengers for the champions.

Having The Ones lose one or all of their titles will be best for business. Not only will it legitimize the new champions on both brands, it will also reinvigorate both shows.

Finally, if The Bloodline can stay relevant without titles, it will confirm their ascent to megastar status.

#1 WWE need to invest in new long-term feuds for its Superstars

Bobby Lashley and Happy Corbin are currently concluding their WrestleMania storylines or are engaged in filler feuds. With Money In The Bank coming up, both the men's and women's world title scenes will get a boost in anticipation and unpredictability. Similarly, the rest of the roster will need strong non-title feuds to build momentum for its characters.

Superstars like Madcap Moss and Riddle, who have just concluded months-long feuds with Corbin and Roman Reigns respectively, will need new compelling storylines to maintain their momentum. Meanwhile, established competitors like Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre could seek to fulfill their title aspirations.

Building compelling long-term storylines has been a formula for WWE's success in the past, and the company would do well to return to it.

