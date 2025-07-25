3 Ways in which WWE could open Night One of SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam is set to air next week, and the excitement among fans is off the charts. Some massive action is expected to unfold at the premium live event with a stacked match card already in place. With the Stamford-based company making history by hosting the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, some big fireworks are anticipated.With some of the biggest stars in the industry set to compete at the PLE, fans are expecting The Biggest Party of the Summer to shape the next few months of WWE’s programming. Although more matches might be announced for the show with a few episodes of RAW and SmackDown remaining, it’s clear that this premium live event will be the second-largest event of the year for WWE.With many fireworks expected, SummerSlam is set to have a big start. Hyping up the fans for all the surprises that could unfold over two nights is crucial, and WWE will need to plan a segment before the action begins and the crowd bursts into cheers.Let’s check out a few things that WWE could feature to kick off The Biggest Party of the Summer.#3. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon could welcome fans at WWE SummerSlamThe WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, is undoubtedly one of the most integral parts of the Stamford-based company. Although the company is owned by TKO, The Game is recognized as the face of the hard work happening behind the scenes. His wife, Stephanie McMahon, has made appearances for the company once again over the past few months, with her most recent appearance taking place at Evolution.SummerSlam might kick off with the legendary couple coming out to welcome fans and build excitement for everything that follows at The Biggest Party of the Summer.#2. Cardi B could be involved in a segment with Bianca BelairThe reported host of SummerSlam, Cardi B, is scheduled to appear at the premium live event. Although her appearance has been confirmed, the promotion has not publicly addressed her as the host of the PLE since the announcement a few months ago.While it is still uncertain if the massive name will be the host, she could kick off SummerSlam alongside Bianca Belair to give fans a treat before the biggest names in the industry compete.#1. Pat McAfee might return to announce he’s stepping down as a full-time commentatorPat McAfee has not been on the commentary desk since Money in the Bank, and fans have been waiting for his return to boost excitement in the programming. He, along with Michael Cole, is undoubtedly one of the best commentating pairs the industry has seen, and SummerSlam could mark his return.However, McAfee, instead of returning to commentary, could make a major announcement to kick off the show. The host of the Pat McAfee Show might reveal that he is stepping down as a full-time WWE commentator and will only appear at major premium live events. While this would dishearten fans, it would give the star time to balance everything in his life. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has planned for the premium live event on August 2 and 3.