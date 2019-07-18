3 Ways WWE surprised us on RAW and SmackDown Live this week (15 & 16 July)

RAW and SmackDown Live had some surprises

Extreme Rules was certainly a remarkable show and the expectations were high for RAW and SmackDown Live this week. Both the red and blue brand had some stupendous matches this week.

The new Universal Champion Brock Lesnar received a number one contender for his title as Seth Rollins won the ten-man All-Star Battle Royal match. The two men are set to collide at SummerSlam. Drew McIntyre suffered a shocking loss on RAW where Cedric Alexander pinned the Scottish Psychopath. While Natalya became the number one contender for Becky Lynch's Raw Women's title, the new Bray Wyatt attacked Finn Balor.

SmackDown Live also had some exciting moments as Charlotte Flair returned to the squared circle after several weeks of absence. Moreover, Ember Moon was announced as the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. While the Women's Tag Team Titles were defended on the Blue Brand, New Day lost to the team of Randy Orton, Elias and Samoa Joe.

Here, we will discuss three ways WWE managed to surprise us on RAW and SmackDown Live this week.

#3 Kofi Kingston got pinned by Randy Orton

Randy Orton, who returned to action this week, made a huge statement on SmackDown Live. The Viper's last appearance was at Super ShowDown where he defeated Triple H. Following the show in Saudi Arabia, Orton skipped Stomping Grounds and Extreme Rules.

When Daniel Bryan didn't make the career-altering announcement on the blue brand this week, The New Day members were confronted by Samoa Joe, Elias and Randy Orton. While Orton claimed he'll take the WWE Title from Kofi Kingston, the former made a big statement by pinning the WWE Champion. Though it was not a singles match, the current WWE Champion got pinned which was certainly a surprising sight.

After winning the title at WrestleMania, Kingston held a winning streak until he tapped out to Samoa Joe a few weeks ago. Since Orton pinned the WWE Champion on SmackDown Live, the thirteen-time WWE Champion might go for the WWE Title at SummerSlam.

