×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

What next for Aiden English and Rusev Day?

Arctic
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
447   //    10 Oct 2018, 11:57 IST

Have we seen the end of Rusev Day?
Have we seen the end of Rusev Day?

After letting the fans speculate for a while now, the WWE has finally revealed the complete version of One Night in Milwaukee.

Aiden, as usual, was planning in teasing the universe and milking the video for a little bit longer, but Lana had other plans. Proving that she's more than just a pretty face, Lana hacked into Aiden's phone and in the process revealed that he has one of the most unexpected passwords ever, IheartRusev.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

With Lana having full control of Aiden's phone she proceeded to reveal what most fans have been speculating for a while now, nothing happened in Milwaukee. Aiden didn't mind that the whole video had been revealed: he merely told Lana that if she ever got bored of Rusev Day, she could have an English Night. Rusev predictably was pissed off and chased Aiden out of the arena. All the fans are now wondering what will happen next in SmackDown's most intriguing drama. In this article, we take a look at three possible scenarios for the storyline.

#1. Aiden gets a new partner


Aiden's new partners?
Aiden's new partners?

Since Rusev already has Lana, it would make sense that Aiden gets a member of the women's locker room to team up with him. If Aiden's wife, Shaul Marie Guerrero, still worked for the WWE she would have been the obvious choice, but her absence forces us to look at other women on the roster.


Shaul Guerrero
Shaul Guerrero

With Aiden trying to present himself as an irresistible playboy, the best option would be to have him team up with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Such a combination would raise the prominence of the two women in the locker room, and it would also give them more screen time. It would also benefit Lana as she would get to wrestle more increasing her overall experience. Could we see a mixed tag team match at SmackDown 1000?

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Rusev Aiden English
Arctic
ANALYST
My name is Arctic, a guy so addicted to sports that I became a sports journalist so that I could share my passion with the world. I like writing about sports, talking about sports, and discussing sports in general. Apart from sports, I'm a big fan of heavy metal music and reading good books I also write about history, and culture.
3 reasons why not reuniting Rusev Day was a great idea
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Aiden English Breaks His Silence After Turning...
RELATED STORY
5 Unlikely Things that Lana was going to say to Aiden...
RELATED STORY
Everything good and bad about breaking Rusev Day
RELATED STORY
4 ways WWE can push Aiden English into better storylines
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Rusev Day split benefits nobody
RELATED STORY
5 Possible Ways The Lana-Aiden English Video May Have...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's plans for Rusev, Lana, Aiden...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Rusev Finally Breaks His Silence On Aiden...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Rusev Day splitting up is great news
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us