3 women to watch out from the Mae Young Classic

2018's Mae Young Classic has been great for all the right reasons. We saw the return of Kaitlyn to the WWE after a hiatus while also watching more great wrestlers make their return during this year's show. From Toni Storm to Rhea Ripley, there was plenty of talented wrestlers making their return for this season of the Mae Young Classic.

The show is regarded as WWE's way of valuing international talent, and Kairi Sane and Io Shirai are enough to justify that sentiment. The company has plenty of female performers across the world to the show, with this year having raised the stakes even higher.

With WWE Performance Center attendants like Kavita Devi showing their talent at the show, it is only a matter of time before they show up on developmental brand NXT before making their way to the main shows.

During this year's show, we witnessed some of the most impressive performers inside the ropes and I shall list three such competitors that will be on the WWE Talent Relations list soon:

#3 Jessie Elaban

Jessie Elaban impressed us during her match with Taynara Conti. The Texas native was impressive against the Brazilian, and it would be safe to say that if she continues to perform the way she does right now, this 5'10" wrestler would be a force to be reckoned with in days to come.

Her work has been of top-notch and if this work is any indication, we may see her move up the ladder from the performance center to NXT. If this move happens, we would see a confidence boost as well as a surge in ratings because the Texan has made plenty of supporters a believer in her abilities.

It is only a matter of time before we potentially see her either challenge the NXT Women's champion for the title, or is involved in a meaningful feud someway down the road.

