3 women who could win the women's Royal Rumble match

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 259 // 25 Dec 2018, 07:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble is just four weeks away, and it is one of the most enthralling PPVs of WWE. It is the first pay-per-view of the year, and it always brings excitement. Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place at Pheonix, Arizona on January 27, 2019.

The prime excitement lies in the battle royale match which brings new surprises every year. A total of 30 wrestlers participate in the battle royal match, and the last surviving participant becomes the winner. The Royal Rumble winner gets the opportunity to challenge either Universal champion or WWE champion. Moreover, the winner mainevents Wrestlemania.

Royal Rumble started in 1988, and many legends have won the Royal Rumble matches in the last 30 years. The women's revolution has brought a new era for women. Women had the first Hell in a Cell match, first Money in the Bank match, first last woman standing match. As a matter of fact, first Royal Rumble match also happened this year, and Asuka won the first ever women's Royal Rumble match. Subsequently, she had a match at Wrestlemania 34 when she got her first WWE loss against Charlotte Flair.

The women's Royal Rumble winner will get an opportunity to challenge the Raw women's champion or the Smackdown women's champion. Several female superstars are worthy of winning the women's Royal Rumble match next year.

Here we discuss three women who could be the Royal Rumble winner in 2019.

#3 Ember Moon

Ember Moon

Ember Moon has a bright chance of win the Royal Rumble match this year. Currently, she is having a poor run in the main roster, but it can alter after Royal Rumble. She is an impressive athlete, and she deserves to be a top superstar of the women's division.

Ember had a long career in the Indies circuit before WWE signed her in 2015. She was impressive in the NXT, and she had a good feud with Asuka. Eventually, she became the NXT women's champion. She made her main roster debut on the Raw after Wrestlemania 34.

Ember Moon participated in the Battle Royal match at Evolution. Though she could not win the Battle Royal, she was one of the last two participants. Her performance was remarkable, and it makes her a leading candidate in Royal Rumble.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement