3 worst decisions that WWE can make coming out of Hell in a Cell

Venugopal Kg FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 799 // 18 Sep 2018, 16:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar made an impact at WWE Hell in a Cell

WWE's Hell in a Cell PPV aired last Sunday from the AT&T Centre in San Antonio, Texas. When the smoke settled, it was the Beast, Brock Lesnar, who made the biggest impact of the night by returning to WWE and putting down the Big Dog, Roman Reigns, and the Monster among Men, Braun Strowman.

It not only made Strowman only the 4th superstar to fail at cashing in the MITB Briefcase, but also made sure that Brock Lesnar was back in contention for his Universal Title Rematch.

Before the Universal Title match started, Ronda Rousey made sure that Alexa Bliss would not be in the RAW Women's Championship picture at least for some time.

After taking a bit of punishment to her injured ribs at the hands of Alexa, the former UFC champion cinched in her favorite armbar submission, making Little Miss Bliss tap out and ensuring that she retained her RAW Women's Championship, and Alexa was shown the door out of the title picture.

On the Smackdown Live side of things, Becky Lynch got maybe the loudest cheer that a heel may have got after defeating a face champion. Even when the Lasskicker said "No" to the peace offering from Charlotte, the crowd was firmly behind her.

It seems Becky cannot do anything that can make the crowd boo her. We are however set for more clashes between these two in the coming weeks.

Now that the PPV is behind us, we have 3 PPVs set at intervals of 3 weeks each - WWE Super Show-Down, Evolution and Survivor Series. With that in mind, Let us take a look at the three worst decisions that WWE can make coming out of the Hell in a Cell PPV.

Becky and Charlotte play Hot Potato with the title

Becky Lynch with her newly won Smackdown Live Women's Championship

After pursuing the title for quite some time, Becky Lynch finally won it at the Hell in a Cell PPV, defeating her ex best friend, Charlotte Flair. Even though she was booked as a heel, the crowd was firmly behind Becky every step she took.

Now that she has the title in her grasp, the worst thing WWE can do is to make Charlotte and Becky play hot potato with the title.

We all saw how the Sasha - Charlotte feud for the RAW Women's title went - Charlotte winning it at PPVs and Sasha winning it back on a later RAW. Becky deserves a decent title run. Tossing the title from one person to another will only make both of them look weak. I hope that does not happen.

1 / 3 NEXT