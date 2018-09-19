Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Worst Match Stipulations Based on a Wrestler's Gimmick

Harsh Agrawal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
19 Sep 2018

A
Chris Jericho enters the Asylum

WWE likes to experiment with its products and introduces different kinds of stipulations from time to time and rightly so. Otherwise we would have never got to see a Hell in a Cell, Elimination Chamber or a casket match.

It's always good to see the management trying to improve their product and taking the high road to do it. Sometimes they introduce a match stipulation based on a particular wrestler to make the fans feel like that wrestler is a big deal.

Sometimes it does not work. We as fans are left with a final product that is neither interesting nor unique.

Before reading further, remember that this is just an opinion and other people may or may not agree with this list.

3. Asylum Match - Dean Ambrose

Asylum
Asylum Match

Don't get me wrong here. The match was really good but here we are talking about the stipulation. It was more of a steel cage match but just with weapons hanging above the cage. I think match stipulation like a Street Fight or Hell in a Cell was more related to Dean Ambrose's gimmick. But since those were already introduced in order to get him over with the fans, they introduced another stipulation.


Until now, there has only been one Asylum Match, and that was in Extreme Rules 2016. The build-up and the match itself were great but not the stipulation. The creative team should have put more effort into this. Maybe they could have increased the height of weapons, used scarier weapons or made the wrestlers do something at the top. The stipulation didn't live up to what it was set to be it was very underwhelming

Contact Us Advertise with Us