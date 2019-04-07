×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Wrestlemania 35 Booking Decisions That Will Get Massive Backlash

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
778   //    07 Apr 2019, 20:12 IST

Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair

This year's Wrestlemania card is really looking good. The blend of nostalgia and young blood is a promising sign for a great evening of wrestling. The storylines and matches seem quite fascinating on paper. If the wrestlers could manage to meet the fan's expectations, it can become one of the best WrestleManias of all time. But, those are the things we also said about WrestleMania 34. That looked good on paper as well, but still, it missed the mark.

Everything could go south and the legacy of the event could get ruined because of just a couple of bad booking decisions. The writers need to be on point on April 7, lest WrestleMania 35 will be remembered for the wrong reasons.

3. Big E Costing Kofi Kingston his WWE Title Opportunity

Big E might be turning against Kofi
Big E might be turning against Kofi

Kofi Kingston is one of the hottest acts going into this year's WrestleMania. Ever since his Gauntlet match before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, fans have been rooting for him to finally get his hands on the WWE title. His road to WrestleMania was filled with roadblocks, but he overcame all odds to earn his opportunity to challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE championship.

His New Day brethren played a huge part in getting him the match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Thus, they could also take that away from him.

People have been long expecting The New Day to break up so that Big E could get his well-deserved singles run. Unfortunately for him, Kofi suddenly became a fan favorite and got rocketed to the main event. The storyline is already there - Big E attacks Kofi to cost him his match at WrestleMania out of jealousy. Since this match is scheduled to be somewhere in the mid-card, WWE management can do something like this and Big E will automatically become a hated man in the company.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Usos Kofi Kingston Charlotte WWE Network WWE What If
Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
Fantasy booking WrestleMania 35 with only heels
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 Predictions: 5 unexpected champions we may get at the show
RELATED STORY
10 Unexpected things that could happen on Raw and SmackDown before WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
10 Surprises that could happen at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
What will be the match order at WrestleMania 35?
RELATED STORY
10 Things WWE must stop doing after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why WrestleMania 35 is shaping up to be a disappointment
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Ranking the 9 most likely title changes
RELATED STORY
9 things that must happen at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Predicting the remaining match-card
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us