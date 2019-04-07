3 Wrestlemania 35 Booking Decisions That Will Get Massive Backlash

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 778 // 07 Apr 2019, 20:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Charlotte Flair

This year's Wrestlemania card is really looking good. The blend of nostalgia and young blood is a promising sign for a great evening of wrestling. The storylines and matches seem quite fascinating on paper. If the wrestlers could manage to meet the fan's expectations, it can become one of the best WrestleManias of all time. But, those are the things we also said about WrestleMania 34. That looked good on paper as well, but still, it missed the mark.

Everything could go south and the legacy of the event could get ruined because of just a couple of bad booking decisions. The writers need to be on point on April 7, lest WrestleMania 35 will be remembered for the wrong reasons.

3. Big E Costing Kofi Kingston his WWE Title Opportunity

Big E might be turning against Kofi

Kofi Kingston is one of the hottest acts going into this year's WrestleMania. Ever since his Gauntlet match before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, fans have been rooting for him to finally get his hands on the WWE title. His road to WrestleMania was filled with roadblocks, but he overcame all odds to earn his opportunity to challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE championship.

His New Day brethren played a huge part in getting him the match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Thus, they could also take that away from him.

People have been long expecting The New Day to break up so that Big E could get his well-deserved singles run. Unfortunately for him, Kofi suddenly became a fan favorite and got rocketed to the main event. The storyline is already there - Big E attacks Kofi to cost him his match at WrestleMania out of jealousy. Since this match is scheduled to be somewhere in the mid-card, WWE management can do something like this and Big E will automatically become a hated man in the company.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement