3 WrestleMania 41 matches that could be made official on RAW 

WrestleMania 41 is three weeks away, and much of the match card is yet to be finalized. WWE RAW heads to Glasgow, Scotland on March 24 and a few bouts could be added to the card for The Show of Shows.

On SmackDown, WWE confirmed two huge matches: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens and a colossal Triple Threat clash between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. The blue brand has accelerated the build to 'Mania, and the Monday night show could follow suit.

On that note, let's look at three WrestleMania matches that could be made official on RAW tomorrow night in Glasgow, Scotland:

#3. A massive Fatal Four-Way Match could be announced for the Intercontinental Title

The General Manager of RAW Adam Pearce announced via an Instagram post that Bron Breakker will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta on the red brand in Glasgow, Scotland. Both stars are incredibly over with the WWE Universe, and they could have torn the house down at WrestleMania 41.

However, Triple H may be looking to book a Fatal Four-Way Match for Breakker's Intercontinental Championship. The Judgment Day has had several run-ins with The Unpredictable Badass. Hence, there is a massive possibility that they could ruin the clash between Bron Breakker and Penta.

Finn Balor could be added to the IC Title hunt, following his controversial loss last week. Furthermore, Sheamus has a story to finish, and he could come gunning for the only title still missing from his list of accomplishments.

Therefore, Breakker vs. Penta could break into a wild brawl as The Judgment Day and Sheamus get involved. In a bid to satisfy all parties, WWE could book a Fatal Four-Way for WrestleMania 41.

#2. Lyra Valkyria vs. Liv Morgan could be confirmed for WrestleMania 41 on RAW

The Women's Intercontinental Championship will also be up for grabs as Lyra Valkyria defends her belt against Raquel Rodriguez. However, this could be a prelude to a massive title showdown for Valkyria.

Rodriguez will be accompanied by former Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan. The Miracle Kid could get involved in the finish and assault the champion. She could hold the belt up to declare her intentions.

Valkyria could request Adam Pearce for a one-on-one match with Morgan, and the GM could schedule the title bout for The Show of Shows.

#1. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair could be set in stone

The Women's World Championship showdown for The Show of Shows was initially scheduled to be between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. However, the former champion Rhea Ripley interrupted the contract signing last week and assaulted both women before signing her name in the contract.

Although no official announcement has been made yet, a Triple Threat Match is likely the most suitable option, and WWE could confirm the encounter on Monday. Both Belair and SKY will want revenge for Ripley's assault. The Eradicator has also declared her intentions to regain the Women's World Championship.

To prevent a massive brawl, Adam Pearce could announce the Triple Threat Match on RAW, hopefully easing tensions and giving each superstar a fair chance.

