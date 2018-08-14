3 Wrestlers Brock Lesnar Is Good Friends With And 2 He Probably Doesn't Like

In today's list, we look at 3 of Brock Lesnar's wrestling friends and 2 he probably doesn't like...

Brock Lesnar is truly "The Beast Incarnate" of WWE. Although some fans give Lesnar a hard time due to his limited special appearance contract and for rarely defending the Universal Championship, Brock is still a huge draw for the company, and there's little chance that he will be going anywhere anytime soon.

While there is a possibility that Brock will end up losing the Universal Title at SummerSlam this year, certainly do not expect "The Biggest Party Of The Summer" to be Lesnar's last ride in WWE - he's still got quite a bit left in the tank.

Brock has definitely been given some special perks over the years compared to most other WWE stars due to his star power and overall beast-like nature, and without question, this has rubbed some wrestlers the wrong way.

Though Brock has made quite a few friends behind the scenes throughout his wrestling career, Lesnar's also made a few enemies, or at the very least, talent "The Beast" doesn't get along with all too well backstage or on-screen for that matter. Today, we are going to be looking at 3 WWE wrestlers Brock Lesnar is good friends with, and 2 he probably doesn't like...

#5 Friend: Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar have been friends for many years now...

Both Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar originate from Ohio Valley Wrestling (WWE's developmental territory at the time), and they have been friends ever since. While Benjamin and Lesnar would have completely different career trajectories once brought up to the main roster in WWE, Brock would always remain loyal to his developmental buddy, Shelton.

Apparently, Brock Lesnar knew Shelton Benjamin even before OVW, as it's been reported that they were roommates during their time spent in college. For those of you unaware, Brock Lesnar had actually picked Shelton to be the godfather of his two oldest children which speaks volumes in regards to Lesnar's close-knit friendship with Shelton Benjamin. If only Brock had the power to convince WWE officials to give Shelton a decent push over on SmackDown Live...

