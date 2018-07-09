3 WWE wrestlers who need a character shift

It's time for a change

The success of a wrestler depends on many things. Some of the notable reasons are their in-ring performance, walk, talk, promos, merchandise sales and management. If the wrestler isn't able to perform well inside the ring, everything else falls down because your ring performances define whether or not the other things will ever happen or not.

John Cena is #1 in merchandise sales because he can not only perform in the ring, he excels on the mic too. He has been running the show for WWE over the past 15 years and despite currently being a part-timer, remains the face of the company.

This can be argued about a lot of wrestlers, who have seen the light of day before fading away into obscurity due to disappointing matches among many other factors. The WWE have a plethora of talent on the rosters, which also applies to developmental brand NXT as well as the performance center too.

While many wrestlers are still not in a position to class themselves as a main-event wrestler, we take a look at three who can rise to the occasion should their characters be re-worked in future:

#3 Tyler Breeze

The key for Breeze to progress is by adding charisma to his matches

Tyler has been with the company since 2010 and has been unstoppable since his debut on NXT. He can deliver good matches, though his work has largely been derailed thanks to poor storylines and underwhelming tag-team partners. His presence is loved by fans and critics too, who are waiting patiently to see him take over the main event scene with his performances.

When Fandango and Tyler appeared as Breezango, it felt as though we were about to witness some storytelling and promising matches too. However, other than fashion files, we have not seen anything productive as a result of this tag-team pairing.

Fandango's sidelined for six months now and it would only make sense for the company to give Tyler a push as a singles competitor, where we would watch with intrigue as Tyler Breeze looks to cement himself and justify his rise up the ranks. He is a championship material-type wrestler and should the company grant him an opportunity, there's no reason why he would not rise to the occasion.