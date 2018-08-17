3 Wrestlers The Rock is Good Friends with and 2 he probably doesn't like

The Rock is one of the most electrifying figures in the Sports-Entertainment and a legendary main-eventer

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the second generation superstar. He is the son of Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson. He initially started his career in the WWE as a heel character in 1996. Though he is such a big star in the Wrestling industry and Hollywood, he never makes news on making the brawls backstage. Since joining the WWE, he has made some friends that are still by his side and also the enemies that try to put him down all the way along.

Despite all of these circumstances, The Rock is one of the most electrifying figures in the Sports-Entertainment and a legendary main-eventer and it was never like that his success in WWE got over his head and he started to make some enemies, it was his success that made other wrestlers envy of him.

Today in this listing, we're going to take a look at those 5 wrestlers who are good friends with The Rock and at those who he probably doesn't like.

#3 Good Friend- "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Stone Cold and The Rock are the biggest superstars of all-time that anyone has ever seen. Both of them started their career as a heel in WWF/E and were famous for their fierce rivalry which led to their matches at WrestleMania 15, 17 and 19.

Since starting in WWE they both were backstage buddies. Though they were often seen as the rivals on-screen, this wasn't the similar case in their real life. When WWE was booking them as rivals they didn't get a single problem to do so. I guess it was their friendship that makes all the work possible and forced both men to bring out the best of them and made their feud most successful that anyone has ever seen.

Seeing both stars back at WrestleMania 30 it's confirmed that to this day, both men still share the same relationship as it was back in the starting of their wrestling career. And, I hope it will still continue to grow throughout their lifetime.

