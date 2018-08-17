Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Wrestlers The Rock is Good Friends with and 2 he probably doesn't like

Kevin Cooper
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
4.50K   //    17 Aug 2018, 19:38 IST

https://statics.sportskeeda.com/editor/2018/08/f1d19-1534359541.png
The Rock is one of the most electrifying figures in the Sports-Entertainment and a legendary main-eventer

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the second generation superstar. He is the son of Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson. He initially started his career in the WWE as a heel character in 1996. Though he is such a big star in the Wrestling industry and Hollywood, he never makes news on making the brawls backstage. Since joining the WWE, he has made some friends that are still by his side and also the enemies that try to put him down all the way along.

Despite all of these circumstances, The Rock is one of the most electrifying figures in the Sports-Entertainment and a legendary main-eventer and it was never like that his success in WWE got over his head and he started to make some enemies, it was his success that made other wrestlers envy of him.

Today in this listing, we're going to take a look at those 5 wrestlers who are good friends with The Rock and at those who he probably doesn't like.

#3 Good Friend- "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

https://statics.sportskeeda.com/editor/2018/08/f0249-1534358380-800.jpg

Stone Cold and The Rock are the biggest superstars of all-time that anyone has ever seen. Both of them started their career as a heel in WWF/E and were famous for their fierce rivalry which led to their matches at WrestleMania 15, 17 and 19.

Since starting in WWE they both were backstage buddies. Though they were often seen as the rivals on-screen, this wasn't the similar case in their real life. When WWE was booking them as rivals they didn't get a single problem to do so. I guess it was their friendship that makes all the work possible and forced both men to bring out the best of them and made their feud most successful that anyone has ever seen.

Seeing both stars back at WrestleMania 30 it's confirmed that to this day, both men still share the same relationship as it was back in the starting of their wrestling career. And, I hope it will still continue to grow throughout their lifetime.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Hell in a Cell D-Generation X nWo The Rock WWE Network
Kevin Cooper
CONTRIBUTOR
5 Superstars Triple H is good friends with in real life
RELATED STORY
20 Greatest WWE Wrestlers Of All Time
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestlers Vince McMahon Is Good Friends With And 2 He...
RELATED STORY
4 potential candidates if pro wrestling had a Mount Rushmore
RELATED STORY
The Kliq Opinion: The most real lines in the history of...
RELATED STORY
5 times in this millennium when SummerSlam was better...
RELATED STORY
5 things to expect from SmackDown Live episode 1000
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who have released music albums
RELATED STORY
10 extraordinary examples of wrestlers toughing it out
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestlers Triple H Is Good Friends With And 2 He...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us