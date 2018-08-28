3 Wrestlers The Undertaker Is Good Friends With And 2 He Probably Doesn't Like

The Undertaker has made many friends, while having major heat with a few others in WWE

The Undertaker is beyond the shadow of a doubt one of the most legendary performers in the history of professional wrestling. The revered Deadman has, for long, been a pillar of strength for the WWE--notably carrying the company on his back during the Monday night ratings war between WWE and WCW.

Admittedly, you simply can't deny the fact that several other preeminent performers such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock also helped navigate the WWE ship toward glory opposite the then-mighty WCW organization--however, The Undertaker had been performing as a main-event Superstar for the WWE long before Austin or Rocky rose to fame.

Considering the fact that The Undertaker has been wrestling since 1984, and broke through in the WWE back in 1990; it's only logical that The Phenom has butted heads with a few co-workers along the way.

Now, the general consensus regarding The Undertaker is largely positive, with most performers and backstage executives singing praises of his professionalism, however, one simply cannot please everybody. Today, we take a look at 3 wrestlers The Undertaker is good friends with, and 2 he probably doesn't like -- with a couple of rather surprising names at that!

#5: Friend: Kane

The Undertaker is good friends in real-life with fellow WWE big man Kane

Well, this is perhaps one of the most beloved kayfabe duos of all time, as The Brothers of Destruction have always been known for being a force to be reckoned with in the WWE. Glenn Jacobs began working with the WWE back in 1995, however, it was only after he re-debuted on WWE TV as "Kane" that the big man's career truly took off.

Kane was introduced as The Undertaker's half-brother in 1997, and in ensuing years, the two giants engaged in several memorable feuds with one another. In addition, they went on to find great success as a tag team as well--with The Brothers of Destruction also having captured tag team gold in the WWE.

Much like their kayfabe portrayal of The Brothers of Destruction, The Undertaker and Kane share a great camaraderie in real-life as well. In fact, it was earlier this year that The Undertaker showed up at an event to proclaim his support for Kane aka Glenn Jacobs' mayoral campaign. The two legendary big men are known to have an honorable relation backstage--as evidenced by countless accounts from fellow wrestlers...

