3 wrestlers The Undertaker is likely to retire against at WrestleMania 35

Recently, Joe Peisich of Barnburner’s No Holds Barred podcast said that currently WWE is considering The Undertaker’s retirement match at next year’s WrestleMania 35. According to him, the company will also induct him into the Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

It is evident that Taker’s retirement is now going to happen soon as his body cannot handle the pressure a wrestler usually takes during a match any longer. He has done so much for the business for the past three decades, and if he is going to hang up his boots (which he will soon), then his last match should be at WrestleMania.

He is currently feuding with D-generation X along with his brother Kane. The two teams are going to face each other for the first time at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event.

Now the biggest question is which WWE Superstar The Undertaker will hit the sack against.

Many wrestlers would love to do this emotional job, but here are three who are likely to handle the situation.

#3 Kane

Brother vs Brother

Kane is The Undertaker’s kayfabe brother in the WWE, and he has had an incredible career as The Undertaker. However, the company have been using him as a supportive wrestler instead of making him the real threat he was a long time ago.

Kane and The Undertaker both have done countless things for the WWE, and it is no secret that every fan respects these two legends.

Currently, both are working together as The Brothers Of Destruction, and their ongoing feud is with D-Generation X.

Kane and The Undertaker are known for doing the most unexpected things, but we should credit the WWE for planning all this stuff. If they have done it before, they could do it again.

No one or maybe only a minority of fans would ever think about the idea of Kane retiring The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35. It would not be the best thing to do, but since both wrestlers have a history together in the company, this could happen.

Kane could betray his brother during his feud against Shawn Michaels and Triple H to make this feud happen. This is the most classic way for rivalries to happen in the WWE.

