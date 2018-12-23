×
3 wrestlers Triple H would want to sign if he took over WWE

Rishi
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
371   //    23 Dec 2018, 16:30 IST

14 Time world champion - Triple H
14 Time world champion - Triple H

WWE has gained a reputation of becoming like WCW as the way they raid talent from other promotions. From Ring of Honor to NJPW no one is safe from the scourge of the WWE talent raid. This has been led by Triple H and his network of Scouts from NXT. While NXT is run by Triple H and is arguably the best wrestling product one can use. 

NXT also causes limitation to how many people Triple H can sign to his developmental project but what if Triple H was to take over WWE. He would have an entire roster worth of space to fill and he can do it using the top talent of the independent scene. 

Here are 3 wrestlers Triple H would sign if he took over WWE.

#3 Zack Sabre Jr.


Zack Sabre Jr.
Zack Sabre Jr.

Zack Sabre jr. is someone who has already been to WWE as he wrestled in the cruiserweight classic and reached to semi-finals. He defeated superstars like Noam Dar and Drew Gulak in his journey but lost a Gran Metalik. This happened because Sabre didn't agree on a WWE contract and would go back to the independent scenes after the end of the tournament.

WWE has already shown interest and we can see why Triple H would love to have Zack Sabre Jr. in the WWE. Zack is one of the best technical Wrestlers available on the Indies right now. He recently won the 2018 new Japan Cup and before that he won tournaments like the Battle of Los Angeles in PWG.

He has a tremendous range as a performer and as someone who could be very very successful within the WWE landscape. It would be similar to how Daniel Bryan rose to the top of the card. Zack Sabre Jr. would definitely be one of the top wrestlers if he signed a contract with WWE.

1 / 3 NEXT
