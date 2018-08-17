3 Wrestlers Vince McMahon Is Good Friends With And 2 He Probably Doesn't Like

Today, we look at 3 WWE wrestlers Vince McMahon is good friends with, and 2 he probably dislikes...

While Vince McMahon has acquired quite a few friends during his time spent as WWE's top-ranking executive, on the flip side, some wrestlers have unfortunately rubbed Vince the wrong way -- "Vinnie Mac" can be one tough man to please at times... Although Vince McMahon isn't the only top official in WWE wrestlers need to try to get on the good side of, at the end of the day, McMahon does, in fact, decide every wrestler's fate and where they are placed on the card.

Vince can be rather intimidating to approach as some wrestlers including Jinder Mahal have attested to, but it's undoubtedly critical for every Superstar behind those curtains to get acquainted with Vince and to prove their worth to the company -- in other words, make Vince McMahon care for them. If a wrestler is able to get into Vince's good books, a push is likely to follow, just ask Jinder Mahal who finally had the nerve to talk with McMahon backstage.

Despite being 72 years old, Vince is still travelling on the road with WWE nearly full-time, and he's still very much in control of the shows we watch each week -- both Raw and SmackDown Live. With that intro out of the way, we are now going to be looking at 3 WWE wrestlers Vince McMahon is good friends with, and 2 he probably doesn't like...

#5 Friend: John Cena

John Cena is unquestionably one of Vince McMahon's best backstage buddies (as is The Rock)...

Before the "Roman Empire" took over WWE, John Cena was undoubtedly the companies top Superstar -- not to mention, one of Vince McMahon's closest backstage buddies. Right from the start of Cena's career in WWE, Vince was reportedly high on him, as McMahon saw raw potential in the charismatic (and buff) John Cena.

Fast forward nearly a decade and a half, and John Cena will unquestionably go down in the sports entertainment history books as one of the all-time greatest. While John Cena's superb work ethic and talent would warrant a push all on its own, John getting into the good graces of Vince McMahon certainly helped. Throughout the years, Cena has been a loyal friend to Vinnie Mac, and he has been rewarded accordingly with 16 World Championships.

