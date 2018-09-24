3 wrestlers who became WWE Superstars like their fathers, and 2 kids who might follow suit

WWE Superstar The Rock (left) with his daughter, and Mysterio alongside his son (right)

Over the years we have seen many new wrestlers in the WWE, and some of them were kids of former WWE Superstars. We all know how much the chairman of the WWE loves second and third generation superstars, and this is why many wrestlers in the WWE have wrestling running in their blood.

Wrestlers like John Cena and Triple H made a name for themselves, while wrestlers like Roman Reigns and Randy Orton are keeping their father’s names alive in the business.

Some former WWE wrestlers were succeeded by their children, but there are still some wrestlers who didn’t live up to the expectations of fans.

Lets take a look at 3 WWE wrestlers who are superstars like their dads, and 2 who might be in the future.

#5 Superstar: Natalya

Natalya is the daughter of late WWE Superstar Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. He was a 2-time WWF (now WWE) Tag Team Champion, and was a member of famous stable - The Hart Foundation. Jim was considered one of the most underrated superstars in the WWE because he didn't get the treatment he deserved in the company.

Natalya did a great job in building the feud between Alexa Bliss and Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. However, it seems like Natalya is not getting the push she deserves and now she just became a sidekick for The Rowdy One. She is a 1-time WWE Divas Champion, and a 1-time SmackDown Women's Champion as well.

In the past few months, WWE hasn't been booking her strongly as compared to other female wrestlers on the roster. But next month, the first ever women's pay-per-view 'Evolution' is going to happen in the WWE and we can expect that with this event Natalya could find her way back to the main card.

