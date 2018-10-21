3 Wrestlers Who Could Dethrone Roman Reigns and 3 Who Shouldn't

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 21 Oct 2018, 12:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who's the best option to take the title off Roman?

It was only a matter of time until 'the Big Dog' became Universal Champion. WWE had him face Brock Lesnar three times and each time, we figured Reigns would triumph. They fooled us twice, pushing the inevitable outcome of the tiresome feud even further.

Finally, 'the Big Dog' captured his first Universal Title. While it was never in question, it became increasingly frustrating as WWE prolonged his win month after month.

Now that Reigns has finally taken the belt off of Lesnar, we can speculate as to who is the best option to dethrone him. It'll make many fans happy, as long as he doesn't miraculously take the title off of himself.

There are several worthy candidates and some who aren't so worthy. Who will be the one to lift Thor's hammer off of Roman's waist?

Could: Braun Strowman

'The Monster Among Men' as Universal Champion has been a thought Vince has toyed with.

Strowman and Reigns have had quite the rivalry over the last couple of years. But when the title has been on the line, Braun has failed at every turn.

He lost to Lesnar in his only singles match for the title. It was pitiful that he lost by a single F5. He lost by default in a triple-threat title match with Kane at the Royal Rumble a few years ago.

At this year's Hell in a Cell, the match ended in a no-contest merely to prolong the feud to Crown Jewel. What was lost in the outcome was that Strowman failed in his attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Yet another cash-in attempt wasted. What was the point of him winning the briefcase anyway?

The crowd has been firmly behind Strowman for the better part of the last two years. Unfortunately, he's only third in Vince's hierarchy behind Reigns and Lesnar respectively. They missed opportunities when he was red hot. He could have won the Royal Rumble last year, but they opted for Shinsuke Nakamura instead.

The time isn't running out. They failed to strike while the iron was hot, but the crowd still loves Strowman. Making him champion will be met with uproarious cheer whenever they decide to pull the trigger. Here's hoping it's sooner rather than later. He needs a Universal Title run to legitimize his spot at the top of the roster and not just push ambulances and dumpsters around.

1 / 6 NEXT