3 Wrestlers who could win the Royal Rumble and 3 who should not

Who can we expect to win the Royal Rumble in 2019?

Before we know it, it will be 2019 and the Royal Rumble will be soon upon us.

It can be argued that the Royal Rumble is one of the most important PPVs on the WWE's schedule.

It offers up challengers for main championships at WrestleMania and it also helps to jump-start or prolong potential storylines. Wrestlers either return from injury (Edge, John Cena) or to the company as a whole while others debut at the event (AJ Styles).

As things currently sit with the two top men's titles on the main roster, Brock Lesnar holds Raw's (supposed) top belt and Daniel Bryan holds the top prize on Smackdown, the WWE Championship.

Both are likely to hold their respective titles until the big show. And since both are technically heels, then the winners of the Elimination Chamber and Royal Rumble matches respectively will likely be from the face side of things.

So among the current members of Raw and Smackdown, who could win the Rumble and who shouldn't?

Should: The Miz

There are catalogues of history to draw upon for a Wrestlemania feud between the Miz and Bryan.

The Miz has been a heel for what seems like forever. He's always been great in that role but a lot of allegiances have shifted on the Blue Brand.

Daniel Bryan, his mortal enemy, is now a heel champion. The main challenger, AJ Styles, will get his requisite rematch(es) and then will likely be shifted to the back of the line.

When Styles ultimately fails to regain the title he's worked so tirelessly to defend, a new challenger will need to emerge, and it needs to be a good one for WrestleMania 35.

The Miz and Daniel Bryan always have good chemistry on the mic and they have tons of history with each other to draw upon for a huge feud. Switching up the heel/face dynamic will also freshen up the feud.

He's always been a big part of whichever show he's been on and he has always delivered in any feud.

It's so easy to root against the Miz, but if Daniel Bryan continually steals the low blow tactic from Shinsuke Nakamura, it might have fans cheering for the Miz instead.

