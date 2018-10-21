3 wrestlers who might be looking to switch companies

The next Pay-Per-View after Evolution and Crown Jewel is Survivor Series scheduled on 18th of November. While WWE seems to be sticking on their few favorites to take WWE forward, WWE could lose other great prospects in the process. WWE has always been criticized for booking wrestlers poorly after signing them with great hue and cry.

Cody Rhodes might have set an example of what a talented wrestler not getting enough push on WWE can achieve in the independent circuit, but that's not always the case. It takes a considerable amount of luck and wisdom to achieve what Cody Rhodes has achieved in Independent circuit in a very short time after his departure from WWE. While many wrestlers seem to be all excited about the prospect in the independent circuit, success isn't always guaranteed even if you have been part of WWE.

Today, let's talk about these 5 wrestlers who might be looking to switch companies considering their poor outing with WWE. While a couple of them are a sure shot to do wonders in the independent circuit courtesy their already established independent background.

Finn Balor

Balor Club

It doesn't look like Finn Balor will find the same kind of success in terms of being in the spotlight anytime soon. For the last couple of years, Finn Balor has found himself on the receiving end of some mediocre booking and poor feuds leading to mid card to lower-card matches. The Balor Club, Bullet Club have all considerably settled down to being nothing less than sweet gestures. Finn Balor, on the other hand, has potentially dropped to being a known face doing absolutely nothing on the show.

Balor's previous stablemates, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson have also become almost non-existent on the show. It also seems like WWE has no plans of forming the Bullet Club on WWE considering AJ Styles could also be the part of the stable, giving it a much dominating feel. Finn Balor could do much more if given the right push by WWE, but for the time being and looking at his current position in the roster, it looks like he might be switching companies.

