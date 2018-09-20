Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Wrestlers WWE Should Never Rehire And 2 They Should Bring Back

Nicolas Eastwood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20 Sep 2018, 08:42 IST

In this arti
In this article, we look at 3 wrestlers WWE should never rehire, and 2 they should bring back ASAP
....

The WWE roster seems to change fairly drastically with each passing year, as some Superstars are released/fired, some NXT talent are called up to the main roster, past legends return, Superstar injuries occur among a couple of other factors which contribute to the WWE's pool of talent on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live constantly changing.

The WWE have an extremely long list of former Superstars who have either been released or have left on their own in pursuit of other career aspirations (or better booking elsewhere), and as most of you are bound to know, the WWE is always looking to bring back a couple of ex-stars to their roster in order to keep fans intrigued with the product.

Sometimes the WWE makes the right call when they decide to hit up a former talent for a return, where as other times, the wrestlers they end up bringing back fail miserably and are huge wastes of time, energy, money and booking. Today, we are going to be taking a look at 3 wrestlers WWE should never rehire (at least not right now), and 2 they should bring back as soon as possible -- or at the very least, in time for WrestleMania 35...

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors, and all other wrestling news.

#5 Should Never Rehire: Big Cass

Big
Big Cass was given the opportunity to succeed in WWE, but Cass proved he was not ready for the spotlight...

When you look at a wrestler like Big Cass, it's fairly easy to understand why Vince McMahon was fond of the 7-foot tall big man -- he was huge. However, despite being extraordinarily tall, Big Cass was below average for a big man powerhouse Superstar in WWE, as Cass lacked the strength and physique which is typically expected of a top-tier monster. Regardless of his shortcomings as a wrestler, Vince attempted to push Big Cass as a solo wrestler over on SmackDown Live, but things certainly didn't go as planned...

Now it's fairly obvious that Cass was under-performing in the spotlight he was given throughout his mini-feud with Daniel Bryan, but the thing that sealed Cass' fate was his backstage behavioural issues.

Big Cass was reportedly not very popular amongst his co-workers backstage, nor was he with top-ranking officials hence why he was inevitably cut and released. While Big Cass has acknowledged his mistakes, the WWE would be wise to stay away from Cass in the future considering he has little to offer the company at this point.

Topics you might be interested in:
CM Punk Batista
CM Punk Batista
