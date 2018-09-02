Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Tag Teams Who Are Brothers In Real-Life and 2 That Aren't

Aarti Sharma
02 Sep 2018

Let's take a look at 3 wrestling brothers who are real and 2 that are fake

Over the years, WWE have paired many superstars together whom they thought will work well together.

Sometimes, making a fake family in wrestling doesn't work very well. When WWE broke the news that Jason Jordan is Kurt Angle's long-lost son, a majority of WWE fans already knew that it's fake.

WWE Tag Team division is full with "Brothers" but still Mr. McMahon paired many superstars as siblings that are actually fake.

In this article, we will take a look at 3 wrestling brothers who are real and 2 that are fake.

Real: The Singh Brothers

The Singh Brothers
The Singh Brothers is a tag team consists of two real brothers Gurvinder Singh and Harvinder Singh.

They started their career on Ohio Valley wrestling where Gurvinder wrestled as 'Golden Lion' whereas Harvinder wrestled as 'Bollywood Don'. As a tag team, they were known as The Bollywood Boyz.

They made their main roster debut on April 18 last year, where Gurvinder was renamed as Sunil Singh and Harvinder was renamed as Samir Singh. Since that time they are helping Jinder Mahal to win his matches.

WWE portrays them as brothers and only a few fans know that they are actually brothers in real-life too.


