3 wrong bookings of WWE this week on Monday Night Raw (24 September 2018)

Finn Balor is in need of a solid storyline

The recent edition of Monday Night Raw received mixed reviews from the WWE fans. Although it had its fair share of intensity and surprises, it was predictable for the most part.

Given WWE's Super Show-Down in Melbourne is just 2 weeks away, it was anything but obvious that the recently concluded Raw would be a continuation of the existing storylines. Nevertheless, WWE had some surprises up its sleeves and kept teasing us with Ambrose's heel turn, in what could be called intense and gripping storytelling.

Apart from this, the tag team match between the duo of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre vs The Revival for the title was also an intense battle.

However, WWE Creative did make a few mistakes which ended up in the wrong booking of a few top stars.

So without further ado, I present to you 3 top superstars as well as teams WWE booked wrong this week on Raw.

#3 Bayley

Bayley time and again has proven her ability inside the WWE ring

The recent episode of Raw featured Bayley standing in Finn Balor's corner during his match. WWE Creative has been underutilising her and ended up partnering her with the boss of Balor Club. However in WWE's defence, Sasha Banks was rumoured to be injured.

Given the talent she possesses, a superstar of Bayley's stature is main event material. Bayley is one of the top female superstars on the Raw roster. Her in-ring ability is second to none. She boasts a plethora of moves, and produced some top matches on NXT.

However, her recent stint on the Raw roster has been quite underwhelming. She was a hot rod on her arrival to the WWE, but recently it seems she is lost in the crowd.

It is high time for WWE to provide her character with some meaning and direction.

