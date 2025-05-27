3 WWE betrayals in The Judgment Day coming soon

The Judgment Day has regained dominance on WWE RAW, holding both the Intercontinental Championship and the Women’s Tag Team Championship. However, the bonds between its members seem to be at their weakest right now.

Here are three possible betrayals the faction could soon fall prey to.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez could turn on Liv Morgan

This week’s episode of RAW showed Liv Morgan return after a hiatus, where she caught Roxanne Perez giving chicken nuggets to Dominik Mysterio and trying to be touchy with him. While Dirty Dom attempted to explain the situation, The Miracle Kid said that Raquel Rodriguez had already updated her about everything happening in The Judgment Day.

Shortly after, the Women’s Tag Team Champions ran into IYO SKY and Kairi Sane, during which Liv Morgan mocked Sane. She also threatened SKY, stating that she would secure a Money in the Bank qualifying match and then win the briefcase to dethrone the Damage CTRL star. This resulted in a match between Sane and Morgan later in the night.

In the final moments of the bout, Roxanne Perez interfered while the referee was occupied by Rodriguez. Roxy pushed Sane off the top rope, saving the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion from a big elbow. However, this led to Big Mami Cool arguing with The Prodigy at ringside. Distracted, Liv Morgan couldn’t pull off an ObLIVion properly and ended up getting pinned by Sane right after failing her signature move.

Back at The Judgment Day Clubhouse, Raquel Rodriguez tried to pin the blame for The Miracle Kid’s loss onto Perez. However, Morgan pointed out that Big Mami Cool was the veteran between her and Roxy, and she should have known better and managed her conduct accordingly.

This was a clear stab in the gut for Rodriguez, who has been loyal to her tag team partner. To get back at The Miracle Kid for this in the future, the 34-year-old could turn on the former Women’s World Champion. With this, WWE could make Morgan focus on her singles career again and possibly begin a babyface run.

#2. Dominik Mysterio could choose Roxanne Perez over Liv Morgan

Dominik Mysterio looked very pleased when Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day. He especially had a lingering look on the former two-time NXT Women’s Champion after she handed him a whole box of chicken tenders. Dirty Dom has a history of switching his loyalties with female superstars and getting into new on-screen relationships.

He betrayed Rhea Ripley at the 2024 SummerSlam to date Liv Morgan. On RAW’s Netflix debut, when Mami defeated The Miracle Kid to win the Women’s World Championship, he tried to invite the new champ for a hug but was thrashed instead.

It should be noted that Mysterio got close to Morgan while Ripley was on an injury hiatus. Now, it is the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion who went on a hiatus due to her Hollywood project. Therefore, there is a possibility that the Intercontinental Champion could switch sides once again and kick Morgan out of The Judgment Day to start dating Perez.

#1. Finn Balor could betray Dominik Mysterio and take over The Judgment Day

Finn Balor has been smiling a lot since bringing Roxanne Perez into The Judgment Day. An instance of this occurred this week when Liv Morgan remarked that Raquel Rodriguez should have behaved better at ringside following Roxy’s arrival since she’s a veteran.

With this, it is safe to say that The Prince is plotting another scheme. However, his primary target isn’t Morgan or Rodriguez, but Dominik Mysterio. After all, Dirty Mysterio clinched the Intercontinental Championship from his jaws at WrestleMania 41. Now, just like Damian Priest, Balor may be trying to make Dom drop the IC title.

With the return of JD McDonagh and the presence of The Prodigy, the former Demon King now has three wrestlers on his side within The Judgment Day. On the other hand, if he manages to break the bonds between Rodriguez, Morgan, and Mysterio, he could gain the upper hand and greater authority within the faction’s ranks.

Since Carlito is more or less a neutral member, this would be enough for Finn Balor to take hold of the leadership of the faction and betray Dominik Mysterio. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead in the future of The Judgment Day.

