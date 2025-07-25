3 WWE breakups you won’t see coming at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is just days away, and fans have been speculating about what could happen at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Considering the stacked match card for the premium live event, it is clear that some massive action is set to unfold at the show.

Apart from all the action, fans have been excited for potential surprises that could leave the world stunned at the premium live event. Potential returns could leave fans talking, and potential betrayals could end up being the foundation for some massive new storylines.

While returns could happen, there are some betrayals that fans would have never seen coming, but could end up being featured at WWE SummerSlam to add the element of surprise in the best way possible. Let’s check out a few betrayals that could feature at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#3. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan has not been seen on WWE TV for weeks now, thanks to the injury she suffered during her match against Kairi Sane on RAW. WWE has been teasing a story between Dominik Mysterio and Roxanne Perez, which has come as a surprise to millions.

While Mysterio is Morgan’s on-screen boyfriend, he could shock the world by betraying the former Women’s World Champion. SummerSlam could feature a massive surprise to leave the fans stunned, marking Mysterio’s second betrayal at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Intercontinental Champion could kiss Perez on-screen, just like he did with Liv Morgan to betray Rhea Ripley, which could add a lot more excitement to the Judgement Day on the red brand.

#2. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

One of the most unlikely duos that has been making big strides in the squared circle is the team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. While both women have been stating that they are not friends, the duo has managed to pick up some big wins as a tag team and is set to challenge Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

A potential loss for the veterans could lead to Charlotte Flair losing her cool and unleashing an attack on Bliss, leaving the world surprised with a massive betrayal.

#1. WWE's Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are set to team up once again to take on the duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam. However, the biggest surprise in history could be featured if Reigns ends up betraying his real-life family member.

This would mark a massive heel turn for the OTC and could end up being the beginning of a feud between the two cousins, which fans have waited to witness again for months. This could further lead to Jimmy Uso reuniting with Jey to revisit the massive Bloodline story on RAW as well. With a lot of opportunities open, time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

