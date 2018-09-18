3 WWE Cage match-types which are amazing, and 2 that aren't

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.82K // 18 Sep 2018, 16:32 IST

Possibly the earliest stipulation match, the Steel Cage match has developed from its humble origins in the territories.

Even now, there's something special about the prospect of a cage match. The very idea that these two superstars need to be locked away like animals in their efforts to destroy each other can add a whole new level to a match.

Not just a method in which to confine the opponents, the cage also prevents outside interference, though often falls short. Perhaps the most versatile function of the cage, however, is to be used as a weapon, allowing superstars to turn up the danger when locked away.

However, not all cage match-types are created equally, and here are 3 match-types which are amazing, and 2 that just aren't.

Amazing: Wargames

Whilst currently being used in WWE's developmental NXT brand, the Wargames match was used in the NWA, as well as later in WCW, and has been praised for its unique concept.

At least two wrestlers would be locked into a giant cage structure, which encompassed two rings, with team members joining the fray at regular intervals.

Interestingly, former WCW star Dusty Rhodes is credited with the match's invention, after he was inspired by watching Mad Max 3: Beyond Thunderdome.

The last Wargames match in WCW took place in 2000, with 'Team Russo' defeating the team of Sting, Goldberg, Booker T and KroniK.

The match was brought out of retirement 17 years later, in NXT, which saw The Undisputed Era defeat Sanity and the Authors of Pain.

