2 WWE daughters who won't be joining the business and 3 who recently signed

WWE children are exposed to parts of the business that mere fans may not be aware of, and sometimes this can help or hinder their desire to follow in their parents' footsteps

Over the years, several children of former WWE Superstars have entered the business, with many of them performing at the highest level in the company.

Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, The Usos, and even Carmella are all children of former superstars and are currently holding gold on the main roster.

The following list looks at just three children of current and former WWE Superstars who may not be entering the family business, as well as two who were recently signed.

#5. The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson recently signed with WWE in May 2020

Wrestling Facts @WrestlingsFacts The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson, was the first-ever 4th generation superstar to sign with the WWE. The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson, was the first-ever 4th generation superstar to sign with the WWE. https://t.co/LLUEStYqdQ

Former superstar The Rock comes from an iconic wrestling family and it was inevitable that one of his daughters would be in a position to follow his legacy at some point.

The former WWE Champion's oldest daughter Simone made history when she joined the company in 2020 and became the first-ever fourth-generation wrestler.

Simone has been wrestling at the Performance Center for a couple of years and hasn't had a lot of luck when it comes to injuries, but has still been able to make progress with her being seen as one of the stand-out trainees in recent months.

The star joined WWE when she was just 18 years old and now at the age of 20, her move up to either NXT or the main roster could be edging closer.

Simone worked under Triple H at the Performance Center ahead of his "cardiac event" and has continued to push forward in his absence.

With the Women's Division currently the most competitive it has ever been and with Ronda Rousey's recent return, it would be interesting to see where The Rock's daughter could fit in. That being said, WWE children have fared well on the main roster in recent years, so Johnson should be in good company when she is finally promoted.

#4. Roman Reigns' daughter Joelle won't be joining WWE

Roman Reigns is currently the best-known wrestler in the world and the star himself is aware that this spotlight also comes with several negative factors.

Reigns himself has become an icon and since his rise to fame, he has done everything he can to ensure that his children are kept out of the conversation.

The Tribal Chief allowed the WWE Universe a sneak peek into his life when his daughter was part of his feud with Bray Wyatt but has since had his family on lockdown.

The longest reigning Universal Champion comes from a wrestling family, but it appears that his daughter Joelle and his two sets of twins will be sheltered from the business as much as possible.

Roman Reigns is the biggest heel in the company at the moment and the former Shield member could possibly want to protect his family from the backlash of his character.

#3. WWE NXT Superstar Elektra Lopez is the daughter of Steve King

It appears that WWE legends are not the only stars who are able to inspire their daughters to follow in their footsteps.

Much like Carmella, NXT Superstar Elektra Lopez is a second-generation star but her father isn't a well-known face in the history of the company.

Steve King made several appearances on WWF television between 1974 and 1986 which has been enough to spark his daughter to follow in his footsteps. King sadly passed away due to complications stemming from a cancer diagnosis in June 1998, when Lopez was just six years old and she has since dedicated her life to following his path.

Elektra Lopez @elektralopezwwe There is no short cut There is no short cut✨ https://t.co/UzgXUOuwup

The First Lady of Legado Del Fantasma was signed to WWE in June 2021 and has since made a name for herself in NXT. Ahead of her signing, Lopez featured on the main roster as one of Bobby Lashley's ex-wives when he married Lana at the beginning of 2020.

Lopez has since re-established herself as a contender in the women's division on NXT and could be another second-generation female wrestler taking over the company in the near future.

#2. Former WWE Superstar Brandi Rhodes doesn't want her daughter in the wrestling business

Brandi Rhodes was known as Eden Stiles whilst working for WWE as their main ring announcer. Rhodes and her husband Cody made the decision to leave the company in 2016 and have since made their way over to AEW where they are seen as the company's power couple.

The AEW duo welcomed their first child in 2021, a daughter called Liberty, and Brandi has already made it clear that she is going to protect her daughter from the business.

“As far as pushing her towards the wrestling ring, I’m going to push her away from a wrestling ring, as far away from a wrestling ring as I possibly can. Not because wrestling’s bad. Of course not. This is what I love to do. I don’t want her to feel pressure to go that direction," Rhodes confirmed as part of a recent zoom panel. (H/T Cheatsheet.com)

Brandi and Cody remain a huge part of AEW and whilst their daughter will grow up around the business, it appears that there will be no pressure for her to be part of it.

#1. Former Superstar Santino Marella's daughter Bianca recently signed with WWE

Santino Marella @milanmiracle Hi @TripleH @StephMcMahon remember my little daughter @CarelliBianca ? Well she’s a woman now, and has been coached since day one to be a total superstar! Biology degree is done this summer, then she’s ready for her time to shine! Hi @TripleH & @StephMcMahon remember my little daughter @CarelliBianca? Well she’s a woman now, and has been coached since day one to be a total superstar! Biology degree is done this summer, then she’s ready for her time to shine! https://t.co/bh5Mw6GvpN

Santino Marella may have been seen as a comedy wrestler in WWE, but he has been able to help his daughter through the ranks in the business in recent years.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently announced, as part of an appearance on Stories with Bradshaw & Brisco, that his daughter had been signed by WWE and would report to the Performance Center in a few weeks.

“My daughter is starting at the PC in two weeks. She got hired. She’s a beast, man. She’s going to be an absolute top-tier player. She was identified from a young child. You know, she won her school speeches and she was Ms. Teen Ontario, she’s a television personality and she’s tall and she’s strong. In a couple of years, I can’t wait to go to WrestleMania just as a parent going to watch their kid. I don’t want to do anything, I don’t want to sign, I don’t want to talk to anybody. I’m just here to watch my kid and I just cannot wait for that." H/T WrestlingInc.

Bianca Carelli @BiancaCarelli_ Goodnight! Wishing everybody a happy and positive week ahead Goodnight! Wishing everybody a happy and positive week ahead 💕 https://t.co/LbFzQvxAcW

Santino has been pushing that his daughter is the next big thing in the business for several years and wanted her to focus on her studies before pursuing a career in wrestling.

