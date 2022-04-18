3 WWE Couples who married both on and off-screen 

The WWE Universe will be invited to celebrate alongside the two happy couples this week on RAW when Dana Brooke and Reggie finally tie the knot in a double wedding alongside Tamina and Akira Tozawa.

After weeks of chasing the 24/7 Championship, it appears that the two couples have been able to find love instead and are now set to exchange vows in front of the world.

While both of these pairings are purely on-screen, there are several real-life couples who were given the opportunity to marry both on and off-screen on WWE TV.

#3. Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth

Clare @Clare72964024 Macho Man Randy Savage & Miss Elizabeth’s Summer Slam ‘91 wedding. Surprisingly moving. Macho Man Randy Savage & Miss Elizabeth’s Summer Slam ‘91 wedding. Surprisingly moving. https://t.co/FflaOT4QQ2

Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth are two of the best-known names in the company's history. It's a shock that Miss Elizabeth is yet to take her place in the Hall of Fame, as she had been the backbone of her husband's success throughout his career.

Elizabeth made her debut as Savage's manager when the couple were already husband and wife back in 1985. The couple officially tied the knot in December 1984, and Elizabeth was then chosen as his manager the following year.

The couple were later able to have a second wedding, this time on-screen after Savage proposed to Elizabeth, and the couple went on to exchange vows at SummerSlam in 1991. Around a year later, the couple officially divorced in real life and went their separate ways on-screen.

#2. Triple H and WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon

90s WWE @90sWWE @TripleH @StephMcMahon 22 years ago today, Triple H married a passed out Stephanie McMahon at a drive-thru wedding service in Las Vegas 22 years ago today, Triple H married a passed out Stephanie McMahon at a drive-thru wedding service in Las Vegas 💍 @TripleH @StephMcMahon https://t.co/Ve0zXUb9QA

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been the power couple of WWE for more than two decades after The Game drugged The Billion Dollar Princess and forced her into marriage back in 1999.

While the couple were unable to have a ceremony on WWE TV after dating in real life for more than three years, the duo wed in 2003 and have since gone on to welcome three children.

McMahon and Stephanie later went on to divorce on-screen but have since reunited and were once seen as the central authority in the company. Following Triple H's recent in-ring retirement, it's unclear if they will appear on-screen as a duo again.

#1. Lana and Rusev

Lana and Rusev met while working together in WWE before going on to start a relationship after being promoted to the company's main roster. The couple were featured on Total Divas, where they were able to screen their wedding on an episode of RAW.

This seemingly wasn't enough since the on-screen couple later went on to marry as part of a storyline on RAW as well, when Rusev was in a feud with Roman Reigns. This came just over a week after the couple had married in real life, but the storyline wedding crashed, and Lana was covered in wedding cake.

Lana was later able to go on to celebrate another wedding on TV when she married Bobby Lashley, this time, it was Rusev and Liv Morgan who crashed the wedding since WWE weddings rarely run smoothly.

