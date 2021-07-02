3 WWE Couples who work together on TV and 3 who are split

The recent WWE releases have meant that many couples who were once together on Raw or SmackDown are now no longer part of the company.

Lana and Rusev, Zelina Vega and Aleister Black, Maria, Mike Kanellis, and even Chelsea Green and Zack Ryder have all been released by the company in recent years.

There are still many couples in WWE despite all of the budget cuts, but there are only a few who have the opportunity to work together as part of a storyline on WWE TV since there are many others who have been split across brands.

The following article looks at just three WWE couples who are currently performing on the same brand and three who have been split.

#6. Work together on WWE TV: Bianca Belair and Montez Ford

Bianca Belair was promoted to WWE's main roster as part of last year's WrestleMania and has since been working alongside her husband Montez Ford. The couple have been able to work together as part of several feuds on SmackDown over the past year and Ford has even been on the sidelines for Belair's recent success and push towards the Women's Championship.

WWE has made it clear that the duo are married outside of the company since Ford and Belair actually met at WWE's Performance Center. The couple went on to marry whilst working together in NXT back in June 2018, which made Belair the stepmother of Montez's two young children.

#5. Split on WWE TV: Carmella and Corey Graves

Following the WWE Draft back in October, Carmella and Corey Graves were both on SmackDown, which meant they were able to work together regularly and hang out backstage.

This all changed earlier this year when WWE decided to shuffle their announce teams following WrestleMania and Corey Graves was moved over to Monday Night RAW.

In his absence, Carmella has remained on SmackDown and recently unveiled her new "Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE" character, which has started out well for the former Women's Champion.

Carmella and Corey Graves have been dating since 2019 and have appeared as regular cast members on E! Network show Total Divas in recent years.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra