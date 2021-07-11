3 feuds WWE fans wanted but never got to see

Whether you're a fan of the current product or not, there's no denying WWE fans have gotten to witness some epic dream matches over the years. Some of them wouldn't be nearly as epic if it weren't for the buildup to the match.

Think back to The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels, The Rock vs. John Cena. Whether it's a matter of timing, luck, casting egos aside, or a combo of all three, sometimes dream matches become a reality.

Unfortunately, there are cases where fantasy feuds and dream matches simply just aren't meant to happen. Today, we'll look at three instances where despite fans' anticipation, things didn't fall into place.

#3 Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

Seth Rollins versus CM Punk could've been a thrilling match

It's a shame the WWE Universe never got to see a one-on-one Punk-Rollins feud. While both wrestled each other occasionally, an actual feud between the two would have been awesome.

Although he's more respected for his in-ring work, Rollins can cut great promos. As for Punk, his work speaks for itself. He was excellent at cutting promos on the indie circuit way before the Pipe Bomb saga on WWE.

Both these competitors share countless similarities and this feud could have been epic. But since Punk's departure from WWE in 2014, he hasn't been too keen on getting back in a WWE ring. However, there is hope.

During an interview with Starcast, Punk said he was open to talking with Vince or Triple H about a possible return, but he wouldn't be the first one to make the call.

Until his return is official, his feud with Rollins is still something that many fans wanted, but never got to see.

