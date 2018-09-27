3 WWE dream matches for The Demon King

Aarti Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 686 // 27 Sep 2018, 10:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Demon King

Finn Balor is the first ever Universal Champion of the WWE, and we all know that his title reign wasn't long as he got injured during the match and had to relinquish it on Monday Night Raw.

He is also the longest reigning NXT Champion of all time, and currently holds the record of keeping the title for 293 days.

Fans love to see him wrestle in the ring, but one thing to note is the fact that his 'Demon King' avatar is also a fan favourite character. However, we don't get to see many matches of him as The Demon.

There are many part-timers in the WWE, but today we will take a look at 3 such superstars fans would love to see against The Demon King. These superstars are dream opponents for The Demon King.

#3 John Cena

John Cena vs Finn Balor

Earlier this year, we saw an Elimination Chamber qualifying match between John Cena and Finn Balor. Cena defeated Balor and made his way to the Chamber match.

As we have already seen a match between Cena and Balor, it would not be a dream match, but in this article we are talking about The Demon King, and so far Cena hasn't faced Balor's second character. This is why this match will be a dream match for the WWE Universe.

During their first face-off Cena defeated Balor, but the result could have been better if the WWE allowed Balor to take the victory. For the past few years, Cena has been putting talents over, but the same didn't happen with Balor.

Cena is currently busy with his projects in Hollywood, and after his return to the company, this epic feud could take place. WWE does not need to think about the build-up to this feud as both wrestlers are good at doing the build-up job.

If this feud is going to happen, then Balor should turn heel. We all know The Demon King will work better as a heel, rather than a babyface.

1 / 3 NEXT