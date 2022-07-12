3 WWE dream matches Shawn Michaels never had  

A certain Oklahoma native was once quoted as saying that no one has ever outperformed Shawn Michaels in a big match situation. For the uninitiated, that guy was WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. As for his statement, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone bold enough to refute the claim.

Although HBK is said to have been a handful to work with behind the scenes in the 90s, it's a testament that despite his reputation for being a nuisance, both his peers and the fans still regard him as one of the best to ever lace a pair of boots.

The former 4-time world champion has had the pleasure of sharing the squared circle with just about every high-profile player in the wrestling world. Still, there are quite a few dream matches involving HBK that never happened.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 dream matches Shawn Michaels never had:

Shawn Michaels vs. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Both Reigns and Michaels have a knack for dramatic storytelling, and this skill has done wonders for both of their wrestling careers.

For HBK, his bout with Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24 is arguably the greatest example of this. A couple of months before their match took place, Vince McMahan informed The Nature Boy that the next match Flair lost would be his last. The 16-time world champion spent the next two months on a winning streak before ultimately wrestling his last WWE match against Michaels.

As for Reigns, his match (and rivalry) with his cousin Jey made for an unexpected feud of the year candidate during the pandemic era. While virtually no one expected Jey would defeat Roman for the WWE Universal Title, the story they told during their program was a true highlight of 2020.

Fans can only expect fireworks if Reigns and HBK ever go neck-to-neck in the ring.

#2 Shawn Michaels vs. The Phenomenal, AJ Styles

Unlike the previous entry, there is no need for an explanation in regards to comparing the two. Shawn Michaels was considered an all-around performer during his heyday. The same can be said for AJ Styles.

As a young, up-and-coming star in the early 90s, there wasn't much to criticize about HBK's in-ring work, as he put on top-notch classic performances with the likes of Bret Hart, X-Pac, and the late great Razor Ramon.

While Styles never got much time to shine during his brief stint in WCW, he spent the better part of the early 2000s putting on epic 5-star bouts with the likes of Christopher Daniels, The Amazing Red, and Samoa Joe.

Along with the rest of the X-Division, Styles proved that you don't have to be over 6 foot 4 with muscles on top of muscles in order to be a success in wrestling. To some extent, this mirrored what Michaels did a decade prior, as he was considered too small to be taken seriously by many.

While it seems to be out of the question in 2022, a match between the two superstars was rumored to be in the works for the Royal Rumble a few years back after a tweet from Styles. Though it's probably never going to happen, we can all still dream, can't we?

#1 Shawn Michaels vs. The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment, The Rock

When it comes to immaculate showmanship, when it comes to charisma, The Rock ranks at the top of pretty much every wrestling fan's list. Moreover, there aren't many superstars past or present who can keep you emotionally invested in a match the same way The Great One could.

But if The Rock was number 1 in regards to the aforementioned skills, HBK could easily be considered 1A. There's no doubt these two wrestling legends would put on one of the most entertaining bouts in the history of WWE. Sadly, this will probably never happen.

Unlike the two previous entries, this match had the potential to happen whilst both superstars were in their prime.

2002 marked the triumphant in-ring return of The Show Stopper after a four-year hiatus due to injury. If anyone thought that that gap would affect Shawn Michaels' wrestling ability, he proved them wrong during his encounter with Triple H at SummerSlam that year.

