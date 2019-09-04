3 WWE face turns in 2019 which worked, and 2 that didn't

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 861 // 04 Sep 2019, 20:14 IST

Owens has done wonders as a face on SD, and Ambrose was quickly turned for one last Shield reunion

Pro wrestling, in a nutshell, is storytelling, and all good stories need good characters. In WWE, there has been no shortage of heroes, as well as heels who have turned face.

Over the past nine months, plenty of stars have seen the light, although not all face turns have been equal. Whilst some superstars were able to get the desired fan reaction, others missed the mark.

Here are three WWE face turns which worked out this year, and two that didn't go according to plan.

#5 Worked: Curt Hawkins

Hawkins' losing streak would eventually rally the fans behind him

For almost the entirety of his career, Curt Hawkins has been a heel and jobber. Going up against bigger stars, Hawkins would almost always come up on the losing end, amassing an incredible losing streak which eventually started to win fans over to his corner.

Earlier this year, Hawkins began teaming up with Zack Ryder who had remained popular with fans thanks to his internet personality but had also fallen into the jobber role.

With the Internet Champion by his side, Hawkins would eventually turn face, and on the WrestleMania 35 pre-show, shocked everyone by ending his losing streak as the pair beat the Revival for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Though their reign was ultimately uneventful, the fact that Hawkins was able to be embraced by the WWE Universe after so many years as a jobber and a heel is an accomplishment in its own right.

#4 Didn't work: Kevin Owens (the first and second time)

Owens had an awkward face run

Kevin Owens is one of the most popular superstars on SmackDown Live today, but things weren't so clear earlier this year.

In February, Owens returned to the blue brand after a long time away and was seemingly packaged as a babyface, though in a very awkward way.

Placed in a feud against then-WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan, Owens was the de facto face in the pairing. Some questionable bookings followed, to say the least. The matches between the pair failed to excite the WWE Universe.

This wasn't the only awkward face turn for the prizefighter this year, as Owens would briefly align himself with the New Day as Big O. However, the less said about that brief period in time, the better.

