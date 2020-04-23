Randy Orton and his father Cowboy Bob Orton faced The Undertaker in a handicap match

Over the years we have seen a number of father and son duos in WWE - notable among them being Randy Orton and his father Cowboy Bob Orton. Apart from real father and son duos, we have also seen fathers and sons who are only related in storyline such as Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan.

We take a look at a number of real and fake WWE father and son duos who have graced our televisions.

#3 FAKE - Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan

This reveal and storyline ended up being quite a disappointment in the end. We all expected Chad Gable to be revealed as Kurt Angle’s illegitimate son, but WWE swerved us with Jason Jordan.

Not only did this break up American Alpha, but the storyline itself never got over with fans. One problem was that fans had a hard time buying into this kind of storyline in this day and age.

#3 REAL - Ric Flair and David Flair

Ric Flair is one of the icons of pro wrestling, a timeless performer and a born champion. He’s regarded as one of the best to have ever stepped inside the squared circle and his 16 world championships are a testament to that. Ric’s daughter Charlotte Flair is now carrying on his legacy in WWE as one of the most dominant Superstars in WWE’s women’s division.

However, before Charlotte, Ric’s son David, tried his hand at pro wrestling in WCW. Unfortunately, David Flair didn’t take to the ring naturally. He actually wanted to be a State Trooper when he was younger instead of following in his father’s footsteps. He signed with WCW during the Monday Night Wars but never really ended up getting over. He was a heel for most of his run and placed in some of the bigger storylines in the company at the time.

He was quite successful during his time in the company, title-wise at least, winning the US Championship and the WCW Tag-Team Championships.