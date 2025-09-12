3 WWE heel turns and 2 face turns that must happen before Wrestlepalooza 2025

Wrestlepalooza 2025 is fast approaching, and fans can't wait to see the surprises WWE has for them in Indianapolis. The premium live event happens to be the company's streaming debut on ESPN, and the creative team has gone all out in lining up a great card for the showHowever, with Triple H often surprising fans with unexpected heel and face turns of superstars during shows, there is a possibility that some wrestlers will switch between heel and face characters before the upcoming marquee event in Indianapolis.Now, let's explore three WWE heel and two face turns that must happen before Wrestlepalooza 2025:Heel turns:#3. AsukaAsuka is one of the most gifted in-ring performers in pro wrestling. Earlier this year, the veteran returned to WWE to compete in the Queen of the Ring Tournament after being sidelined with an injury for nearly a year. However, she lost to Jade Cargill in the final at Night of Champions.It appears that the veteran could be set to embark on a full-blown heel turn on RAW, as she seems to be jealous of the friendship between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, and anyone her Japanese compatriot speaks with, and has tried to break up various conversations.Despite promising to help IYO SKY regain the Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza, Asuka could finally turn heel on one of the shows before the upcoming PLE and spark a feud with the former. Probably attacking SKY and taking her place against Staphanie Vaquer in Indianapolis, just as the creative has done numerous times in the past.#2. Jade CargillMany believe that Jade Cargill is not as dominant while being a babyface. The former NXT star won this year's Queen of the Ring Tournament by defeating Asuka in the final at Night of Champions. This earned her a WWE Women's Championship shot against Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam, where she decisively lost.Despite the success Cargill has seemingly achieved since leaving AEW and signing with WWE, she has yet to get to the top of the women's division. Having gotten another World Title shot on the fast-approaching episode of SmackDown against Stratton, the 33-year-old may eventually turn heel on either of the two remaining episodes of the blue brand before the PLE if she loses the bout. This will arguably reintroduce her as a more dominant and ruthless force as a contender for the WWE Women's Championship.#1. LA KnightLA Knight is arguably gradually losing momentum on WWE RAW following his ongoing feud with The Vision, alongside Jey Uso and CM Punk. After having two unsuccessful shots at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, Knight was laid out with a massive Spear by Jey Uso on this week's episode of the red brand.Given this angle, The Megastar might not easily regain his momentum as a formidable contender in the World Title picture with his babyface persona and may need to turn heel. With that in mind, it is likely he will seek to get his retribution against Jey on the upcoming episode of the red brand, cementing his heel turn.Face turns:#2. WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dominik MysterioDominik Mysterio turned heel at Clash at the Castle on September 3, 2022, when he shocked the WWE Universe by attacking Edge with a low blow and then hitting his father, Rey Mysterio, with a Clothesline post-match, officially joining The Judgment Day.However, it seems his career as a heel has reached a plateau, as fans might be tired of his shenanigans with The Judgment Day. Dominik's last title defense against AJ Styles wasn't even added on the Clash in Paris card, but was scheduled for the following night on RAW.That said, 'Dirty' Dom might turn face tonight at World Collide after The Judgment Day potentially costs him the AAA Mega Championship against El Hijo del Vikingo. Fans have speculated about Finn Balor turning on the young Mysterio and challenging him for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Therefore, Triple H might decide to give fans their dream match.#1. Carmelo HayesWWE has subtly teased a Carmelo Hayes face turn on SmackDown. The former NXT Champion aligned himself with The Miz as Melo Don't Miz on the February 21 episode of SmackDown, where they defeated R-Truth and LA Knight in their first match together.However, the creative team has teased trouble between the duo for several moments on the blue brand. So with the rising tensions, Triple could have them split on either of the episodes of the Friday night shows before Wrestlepalooza and have them square off at the upcoming PLE.While Hayes is yet to secure any championship since being called up to the main roster, a split might be what he needs to set his eyes on becoming a champion on the blue brand.