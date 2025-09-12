3 WWE heel turns and 2 face turns that must happen before Wrestlepalooza 2025

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Sep 12, 2025 23:45 GMT
WWE - Clash In Paris - Source: Getty
: LA Knight makes his entrance during WWE Clash in Paris [Image source: Getty]

Wrestlepalooza 2025 is fast approaching, and fans can't wait to see the surprises WWE has for them in Indianapolis. The premium live event happens to be the company's streaming debut on ESPN, and the creative team has gone all out in lining up a great card for the show

Ad

However, with Triple H often surprising fans with unexpected heel and face turns of superstars during shows, there is a possibility that some wrestlers will switch between heel and face characters before the upcoming marquee event in Indianapolis.

Now, let's explore three WWE heel and two face turns that must happen before Wrestlepalooza 2025:

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Heel turns:

#3. Asuka

Asuka is one of the most gifted in-ring performers in pro wrestling. Earlier this year, the veteran returned to WWE to compete in the Queen of the Ring Tournament after being sidelined with an injury for nearly a year. However, she lost to Jade Cargill in the final at Night of Champions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It appears that the veteran could be set to embark on a full-blown heel turn on RAW, as she seems to be jealous of the friendship between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, and anyone her Japanese compatriot speaks with, and has tried to break up various conversations.

Despite promising to help IYO SKY regain the Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza, Asuka could finally turn heel on one of the shows before the upcoming PLE and spark a feud with the former. Probably attacking SKY and taking her place against Staphanie Vaquer in Indianapolis, just as the creative has done numerous times in the past.

Ad

#2. Jade Cargill

Many believe that Jade Cargill is not as dominant while being a babyface. The former NXT star won this year's Queen of the Ring Tournament by defeating Asuka in the final at Night of Champions. This earned her a WWE Women's Championship shot against Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam, where she decisively lost.

Despite the success Cargill has seemingly achieved since leaving AEW and signing with WWE, she has yet to get to the top of the women's division. Having gotten another World Title shot on the fast-approaching episode of SmackDown against Stratton, the 33-year-old may eventually turn heel on either of the two remaining episodes of the blue brand before the PLE if she loses the bout.

Ad

This will arguably reintroduce her as a more dominant and ruthless force as a contender for the WWE Women's Championship.

#1. LA Knight

LA Knight is arguably gradually losing momentum on WWE RAW following his ongoing feud with The Vision, alongside Jey Uso and CM Punk. After having two unsuccessful shots at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, Knight was laid out with a massive Spear by Jey Uso on this week's episode of the red brand.

Ad

Given this angle, The Megastar might not easily regain his momentum as a formidable contender in the World Title picture with his babyface persona and may need to turn heel.

With that in mind, it is likely he will seek to get his retribution against Jey on the upcoming episode of the red brand, cementing his heel turn.

Face turns:

#2. WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio turned heel at Clash at the Castle on September 3, 2022, when he shocked the WWE Universe by attacking Edge with a low blow and then hitting his father, Rey Mysterio, with a Clothesline post-match, officially joining The Judgment Day.

Ad

However, it seems his career as a heel has reached a plateau, as fans might be tired of his shenanigans with The Judgment Day. Dominik's last title defense against AJ Styles wasn't even added on the Clash in Paris card, but was scheduled for the following night on RAW.

That said, 'Dirty' Dom might turn face tonight at World Collide after The Judgment Day potentially costs him the AAA Mega Championship against El Hijo del Vikingo.

Ad

Fans have speculated about Finn Balor turning on the young Mysterio and challenging him for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Therefore, Triple H might decide to give fans their dream match.

#1. Carmelo Hayes

Ad

WWE has subtly teased a Carmelo Hayes face turn on SmackDown. The former NXT Champion aligned himself with The Miz as Melo Don't Miz on the February 21 episode of SmackDown, where they defeated R-Truth and LA Knight in their first match together.

However, the creative team has teased trouble between the duo for several moments on the blue brand. So with the rising tensions, Triple could have them split on either of the episodes of the Friday night shows before Wrestlepalooza and have them square off at the upcoming PLE.

While Hayes is yet to secure any championship since being called up to the main roster, a split might be what he needs to set his eyes on becoming a champion on the blue brand.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications