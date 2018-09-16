3 WWE Hell in Cell facts and stats you need to know before the PPV

Nikhil Chauhan

CM Punk was part of the shortest Hell in a Cell match

Hell in a Cell might be hours away from now, but the history of such matches has gone back to as late as 1997. With the terminology changing from "Steeg Cage" to "Hell in a Cell," WWE has come a long way in establishing this match stipulation. Two matches are assigned for inside the Cell. The main-event where Roman Reigns will square off against Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship and Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton, what promises to be the best fight in the entire roster.

This Sunday will mark the 10th Hell in a Cell Pay-Per-View event of WWE. Hell in a Cell started as a Pay-Per-View in 2009 where it was promoted as the most unique setup for wrestling. Later, the structure was incorporated into other high profile matches as well.

Today we look at the 5 HEIC facts and stats that you need to know before you tune into the WWE Network for the Pay-Per-View.

#3 Most Hell in a Cell Appearances

The most famous Hell in a Cell encounter between The Undertaker and Mick Foley

The Undertaker holds the record for the most Hell in a Cell appearance. The record varies according to the official WWE website and Wikipedia. The latter stating 14 Hell in a Cell matches. It could have to do something with the "Steel Cage" and "Hell in a Cell" stipulations, but it's a fact that nobody else is even close to that number. The most recent match was at WrestleMania 32. The Undertaker is also the first superstar to win a Championship inside Hell in a Cell when he defeated CM Punk

The Undertaker was also one of the first wrestlers along with Shawn to feature in the inaugural Hell in a Cell match or inside a Steel Cage. The most famous Hell in a Cell bout featuring The Undertaker came in King of the Ring 1998 when The Undertaker infamously tossed Mick Foley from the top of the cage on the announcer's table and then chokeslammed him through the cold steel onto the arena.

