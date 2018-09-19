3 WWE Legends AJ Styles must face before they retire

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.62K // 19 Sep 2018, 12:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A Dream match we missed due to Michaels' retirement

AJ Styles is the new face that runs WWE, putting up high-quality matches whenever given the spotlight.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

His matches against various superstars have shown that this guy can have a decent match even with a mop!

AJ Styles vs John Cena for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble is remarked as the Phenomenal One’s finest match since joining WWE.

Styles has a host of candidates left to feud with, comprising a plethora of WWE legends. The rumor mill ran wild in early 2017 with the news of Shawn Michaels’ in-ring return to challenge Styles in front of the former’s home crowd.

That match never took place though. It ended the wrestling community’s craving to watch two gifted superstars go head-to-head in singles competition.

In this countdown, I will list down the three WWE legends that Styles should face before they call it a day.

#1 The Undertaker

AJ vs The Undertaker is a dream match for all the wrestling fans worldwide

Styles and the Undertaker have never battled each other but many fans have been wanting to see the two legends locking horns for a very long time.

Around Survivor Series 2016, this match almost came to fruition with the Undertaker issuing a warning to the Smack. At the event, AJ Styles’ actions (attacking teammate Dean Ambrose) almost guaranteed us a future confrontation between the Phenom and the Phenomenal One.

With the Royal Rumble scheduled to take place at Alamo-dome fans speculated that this match was needed fill 50,000 seats. However, this match never took place thanks to the Undertaker not appearing on the blue brand.

AJ vs The Undertaker is a dream match for all the wrestling fans worldwide. This dream feud could happen sooner rather than later as WWE has advertised the Undertaker for SmackDown 1000.

Apparently, in a recent interview Styles asserted that he’d be intrigued by a potential match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35.

All we hope is that this leads to an exciting WrestleMania main-event.

1 / 3 NEXT