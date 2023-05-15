3 WWE legends who had real-life heat with Dwayne The Rock Johnson

The Rock is among the most prestigious celebrities in the world. He has worked his way up the ladder since making his WWE debut in 1996. His ascent during the Attitude Era led the company to its greatest triumph in wrestling history. It goes without saying that he should be mentioned while discussing the greatest wrestlers of all time.

During his wrestling career, most wrestlers liked working with him, but some didn't like him for various reasons. In this article, we will take a look at three WWE legends who had real-life issues with him.

#3. Triple H had real-life heat with The Rock

They were great rivals.

The Rock and Triple H were adversaries in WWE from the start, both on-screen and off.

Triple H allegedly disliked The Great One and considered him a danger to his status at the top. In reality, he apparently even begged Vince McMahon for Bret Hart to seize Rocky's Intercontinental title, but Hart stated in his book that he refused.

The Hitman admired The Rock and saw great potential in him. While Triple H attempted to put down The Great One, he had a strong ally in Hart.

On a Podcast, The Hall of Famer stated that Triple H proposed a strategy that would have resulted in The Rock losing the Intercontinental Championship:

"When I did the big interview about America, the next week's taping, I wrestled The Rock and they wanted me to beat him," Hart said. "Triple H did. He wanted me to beat Dwayne and win the Intercontinental Title. I refused. 'What do I need the Intercontinental title for?' […] I remember Triple H was sick about it because he had a thing for Dwayne and wanted to ruin him. He hated him." [H/T Fightful]

#2. Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels had beef with a lot of wrestlers.

Though they never collaborated on a match, The Heartbreak Kid and The Great One developed a dislike for one another while working together in WWE.

Shawn Michaels frequently used his power behind the scenes to ruin the careers of wrestlers he didn't like. According to rumors, Michaels had a grudge against The Rock and attempted to ruin his career to promote his close friend Triple H.

The People's Champ is claimed to have harbored resentment since he was a teenager, long before his career even got off the ground. During a show in Hawaii, HBK insulted The Rock's grandma. Apparently, the remarks enraged The Brahma Bull, and a fight almost ensued.

In 2000, during an in-ring segment, HBK nailed The People's Champ in the jaw with a strong superkick. When The Great One complained backstage that it was too stiff, Michaels retaliated by telling The Hollywood star that if he couldn't handle it, he should quit the profession.

The Rock is said to have knocked Michaels to the ground as a result, although they were apparently separated before things got worse.

Rocky Johnson, the father of Rock, clarified the situation in an interview with The Hannibal TV.

"Shawn [Michaels] threw the [sweet chin music] and I guess he kicked him a little too hard. So, Dwayne went back in the dressing room and said, 'Hey man, you hit me a little too hard. Calm down.' But then, [Michaels] got smart with him, said, 'If you can't take it then you shouldn't be in this business." [H/T Fightful]

#1. CM Punk

CM Punk hated The Rock.

CM Punk's assertion that The Rock was the only reason he wasn't the main event at WrestleMania caused a collision between the two men. Punk expressed his displeasure with all of the part-time wrestlers returning to WWE around 'Mania season, seeking a major role and a large payoff.

The Straight Edge Superstar believed that rather than returning wrestlers being given the attraction bouts right away, the wrestlers who put their bodies on the line all year long deserved the positions. Punk believed that The Hollywood star did not respect the other wrestlers. He was also dissatisfied that The Great One had kept him out of the WrestleMania main event for two years in a row.

On his appearance at Starrcast 2021, he disclosed that he has since buried the hatchet with him, confessing that he apologized to the WWE legend.

